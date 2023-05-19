Community briefs: Peninsula Restaurant Week, county invests in Mountain View affordable housing and Taste of Mountain View returns

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Half of the 85-unit development, located at 1265 Montecito Ave., will serve households earning up to 50% of the area median income. The other half of the units will be reserved for formerly unhoused people and their families.

More than a dozen Mountain View-based food joints are taking part this year. For the full list of participating restaurants and special deals, visit the Peninsula Restaurant Week website.

Embarcadero Media’s own Peninsula Foodist started the event in 2021 to help support local restaurants still feeling the impacts of the pandemic. The now-annual event helps connect residents with the local culinary scene, while participating eateries offer special deals and dishes.

More than 100 local restaurants are participating in this year’s Peninsula Restaurant Week , kicking off on May 19 and running through May 27.

“This is a one-day community event where local restaurants and businesses provide wonderfully diverse bites paired with delectable wine or craft brews,” the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “The Taste of Mountain View is a fantastic way to support Mountain View restaurants and businesses and make them shine in the community.”

The Taste of Mountain View is coming back to Castro Street on June 14, and there’s still time to snag early bird ticket pricing ahead of the event.

“This is a terrific project that addresses several affordable housing needs, including many larger units for families and units for the unhoused,” said Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks in the statement.

“We’ve heard time and again that to help people secure housing, we need affordable units for them to move into,” said Fifth District County Supervisor Joe Simitian in a statement. “Investing in affordable housing helps residents in Mountain View and throughout the county who are struggling to make ends meet continue to call this place home. This investment means more families and community members have a safe and stable place in our county.”

Early bird pricing is available through May 24, and tickets can be purchased here .

Put on by the Chamber in partnership with the Downtown Business Association, the event stretches along Castro Street in downtown Mountain View and will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 14. Attendees can opt for a food-only ticket, or a food and drink combination ticket, which grants access to small bites and beverages from all the participating restaurants.

Community briefs: Peninsula Restaurant Week, county invests in Mountain View affordable housing and Taste of Mountain View returns