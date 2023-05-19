News

City of Mountain View launches new website

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2023, 1:30 pm 0
Mountain View launched its newly redesigned website on May 19. Screenshot courtesy city of Mountain View.

After gathering input from hundreds of community members during its beta testing stages, the city of Mountain View’s new website officially launched on May 19.

Along with releasing the newly redesigned site, the city has also created new dedicated sites for the Economic Development Division, the Mountain View Public Library and the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

“Through the website redesign, we are striving to make it easier for residents, businesses and others to find information, access services and engage with our city government,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in a city statement.

With almost half of the city’s website visitors using mobile devices, the new MountainView.gov improves navigation for cellphones and tablets, Hicks added.

City officials said the new website is more visually appealing and user-centric, while also improving search functionality and making navigation more accessible.

“The website redesign was driven by community input as well as internal and public feedback received during beta testing,” the statement said. “The city’s former website was about eight years old and based on technology that was no longer supported.”

On average, the city website sees about 210,000 monthly visitors.

“The new MountainView.gov is among the numerous improvements underway for accessing city services online,” the statement added.

In April, Mountain View launched an online permits platform called ePermitsMV, “a one-stop-shop for anyone seeking building permits from the city while providing easier electronic submission and 24/7 access to permit status.”

The city is also preparing to launch a development permits site in the coming weeks, which will include an online how-to guide to permits and development requirements.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

