City of Mountain View launches new website

After gathering input from hundreds of community members during its beta testing stages, the city of Mountain View’s new website officially launched on May 19.

Along with releasing the newly redesigned site, the city has also created new dedicated sites for the Economic Development Division, the Mountain View Public Library and the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

“Through the website redesign, we are striving to make it easier for residents, businesses and others to find information, access services and engage with our city government,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in a city statement.

With almost half of the city’s website visitors using mobile devices, the new MountainView.gov improves navigation for cellphones and tablets, Hicks added.

City officials said the new website is more visually appealing and user-centric, while also improving search functionality and making navigation more accessible.