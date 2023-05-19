Real Estate

At $20M, Atherton sees highest Peninsula home sale for the week of May 15

Use our interactive map to find the highest, lowest sales prices in your city

by Linda Taaffe / Palo Alto Weekly

Fri, May 19, 2023, 1:49 pm

Each week, Embarcadero Media takes a look at home sales activity along the Midpeninsula in the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto and Woodside. Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from counties' recorder's offices. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks. Here's a look at home sales activity between April 10-14 that was made public the week of May 15.

Compare this data with last week's home sales.

Linda Taaffe
 
Linda Taaffe is associate editor at the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com. She oversees special print and digital projects. Read more >>

