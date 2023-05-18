Mentor Tutor Connection picks Jean Ikeda as next executive director

Mentor Tutor Connection has a new executive director, the local nonprofit announced this week.

Jean Ikeda took over from Carol Olson, who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving after leading the organization since 2019.

Mentor Tutor Connection (MTC) recruits and trains volunteers to work with students in Mountain View and Los Altos schools. The group's tutors help elementary and middle school students with their class work, while mentors are matched with local high schoolers.

In an interview, Ikeda said that after working in the private sector for many years, she was interested in giving back to the community by working for a nonprofit organization.

"I was so aligned with the missions and values of MTC, and what they're doing for the local students in the community, that I felt like it was a great fit for me," she said.