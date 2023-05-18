News

Mentor Tutor Connection picks Jean Ikeda as next executive director

Carol Olson recently left the nonprofit after leading it since 2019

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, May 18, 2023, 1:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Jean Ikeda is Mentor Tutor Connection's new executive director. Courtesy Jean Ikeda.

Mentor Tutor Connection has a new executive director, the local nonprofit announced this week.

Jean Ikeda took over from Carol Olson, who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving after leading the organization since 2019.

Mentor Tutor Connection (MTC) recruits and trains volunteers to work with students in Mountain View and Los Altos schools. The group's tutors help elementary and middle school students with their class work, while mentors are matched with local high schoolers.

In an interview, Ikeda said that after working in the private sector for many years, she was interested in giving back to the community by working for a nonprofit organization.

"I was so aligned with the missions and values of MTC, and what they're doing for the local students in the community, that I felt like it was a great fit for me," she said.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

Ikeda comes to Mentor Tutor Connection after three decades leading International Student Placements, a company she founded that places international students in various programs across the United States. As she shifts to running Mentor Tutor Connection, Ikeda has stepped away from running the day-to-day operations of International Student Placements, she said.

Ikeda has a long history in the local community. Her family has lived in the area since the early 1900s, she and her husband are both Los Altos High School grads, and their children attended local schools, Ikeda said.

In a press release from Mentor Tutor Connection, Board Chair Paul Schutz pointed to Ikeda's decades of experience managing student programs and said she is taking over as the organization works to execute a three-year strategic plan.

“We are strategically focused on deepening our impact and are thrilled that Jean will lead our efforts to help young people in our community reach their potential and thrive," Schutz said in the release.

Mentor Tutor Connection has been a recipient of the Mountain View Voice's Holiday Fund, which raises money to support local nonprofits.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Mentor Tutor Connection picks Jean Ikeda as next executive director

Carol Olson recently left the nonprofit after leading it since 2019

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, May 18, 2023, 1:17 pm

Mentor Tutor Connection has a new executive director, the local nonprofit announced this week.

Jean Ikeda took over from Carol Olson, who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving after leading the organization since 2019.

Mentor Tutor Connection (MTC) recruits and trains volunteers to work with students in Mountain View and Los Altos schools. The group's tutors help elementary and middle school students with their class work, while mentors are matched with local high schoolers.

In an interview, Ikeda said that after working in the private sector for many years, she was interested in giving back to the community by working for a nonprofit organization.

"I was so aligned with the missions and values of MTC, and what they're doing for the local students in the community, that I felt like it was a great fit for me," she said.

Ikeda comes to Mentor Tutor Connection after three decades leading International Student Placements, a company she founded that places international students in various programs across the United States. As she shifts to running Mentor Tutor Connection, Ikeda has stepped away from running the day-to-day operations of International Student Placements, she said.

Ikeda has a long history in the local community. Her family has lived in the area since the early 1900s, she and her husband are both Los Altos High School grads, and their children attended local schools, Ikeda said.

In a press release from Mentor Tutor Connection, Board Chair Paul Schutz pointed to Ikeda's decades of experience managing student programs and said she is taking over as the organization works to execute a three-year strategic plan.

“We are strategically focused on deepening our impact and are thrilled that Jean will lead our efforts to help young people in our community reach their potential and thrive," Schutz said in the release.

Mentor Tutor Connection has been a recipient of the Mountain View Voice's Holiday Fund, which raises money to support local nonprofits.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.