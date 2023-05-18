Mentor Tutor Connection picks Jean Ikeda as next executive director

Mentor Tutor Connection has a new executive director, the local nonprofit announced this week.
Jean Ikeda took over from Carol Olson, who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving after leading the organization since 2019.
Mentor Tutor Connection (MTC) recruits and trains volunteers to work with students in Mountain View and Los Altos schools. The group's tutors help elementary and middle school students with their class work, while mentors are matched with local high schoolers.
In an interview, Ikeda said that after working in the private sector for many years, she was interested in giving back to the community by working for a nonprofit organization.
"I was so aligned with the missions and values of MTC, and what they're doing for the local students in the community, that I felt like it was a great fit for me," she said.
Ikeda comes to Mentor Tutor Connection after three decades leading International Student Placements, a company she founded that places international students in various programs across the United States. As she shifts to running Mentor Tutor Connection, Ikeda has stepped away from running the day-to-day operations of International Student Placements, she said.
Ikeda has a long history in the local community. Her family has lived in the area since the early 1900s, she and her husband are both Los Altos High School grads, and their children attended local schools, Ikeda said.
In a press release from Mentor Tutor Connection, Board Chair Paul Schutz pointed to Ikeda's decades of experience managing student programs and said she is taking over as the organization works to execute a three-year strategic plan.
“We are strategically focused on deepening our impact and are thrilled that Jean will lead our efforts to help young people in our community reach their potential and thrive," Schutz said in the release.
Mentor Tutor Connection has been a recipient of the Mountain View Voice's Holiday Fund, which raises money to support local nonprofits.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.