After a carjacking at knifepoint, Mountain View police arrest 16-year-old

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, May 16, 2023, 7:00 pm 0

A 16-year-old from San Jose who allegedly carjacked a vehicle at knifepoint was arrested after he tried to flee from police, lost control of the car and crashed, Mountain View police said Tuesday, May 16.

Mountain View Police Department officers arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a carjacking on May 16, 2023. Photo by Michelle Le

Police said they spotted a Toyota sedan speeding west on the Central Expressway and tried to pull it over about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver turned onto Shoreline Boulevard before losing control and crashing into a wall, police said. The driver fled on foot into the Jackson Park neighborhood. Police said they arrested the teenaged suspect they found hiding in a nearby apartment complex.

