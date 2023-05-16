After a carjacking at knifepoint, Mountain View police arrest 16-year-old

A 16-year-old from San Jose who allegedly carjacked a vehicle at knifepoint was arrested after he tried to flee from police, lost control of the car and crashed, Mountain View police said Tuesday, May 16.

Police said they spotted a Toyota sedan speeding west on the Central Expressway and tried to pull it over about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver turned onto Shoreline Boulevard before losing control and crashing into a wall, police said. The driver fled on foot into the Jackson Park neighborhood. Police said they arrested the teenaged suspect they found hiding in a nearby apartment complex.