News

Mountain View police: Fallen trees closes traffic in both directions on Miramonte Avenue on Sunday

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, May 15, 2023, 9:19 am 0
Updated: Mon, May 15, 2023, 2:59 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View firefighters work on scene of a fallen tree, which caused traffic to close on Miramonte Avenue in Mountain View on May 14. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Fallen trees caused Mountain View police to close Miramonte Avenue to traffic in both directions on Sunday night.

The Mountain View Police Department posted on Twitter around 9 p.m. on May 14 that a large tree had fallen at Miramonte and Barbara avenues.

According to police, dispatchers received the initial call about the fallen tree around 7:40 p.m. and fire crews were dispatched shortly after.

"As crews arrived at the scene, a second and larger tree fell on a home in the 900 block of Barbara Avenue," fire department Public Information Officer Bob Maitland told the Voice in a written statement. "Fire crews checked the scene for injuries and confirmed there were none."

One home in the 900 block of Barbara Avenue was deemed unsafe to occupy, Maitland added. Power was not impacted by the situation, police said.

As crews worked to clear the fallen trees, both north and southbound traffic on Miramonte Avenue was stopped for several hours. The scene has since been cleared and traffic reopened.

The city does not currently know what caused the trees to tumble, police Public Information Officer Katie Nelson told the Voice.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

