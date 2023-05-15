Mountain View police: Fallen trees closes traffic in both directions on Miramonte Avenue on Sunday

Fallen trees caused Mountain View police to close Miramonte Avenue to traffic in both directions on Sunday night.

The Mountain View Police Department posted on Twitter around 9 p.m. on May 14 that a large tree had fallen at Miramonte and Barbara avenues.

According to police, dispatchers received the initial call about the fallen tree around 7:40 p.m. and fire crews were dispatched shortly after.

"As crews arrived at the scene, a second and larger tree fell on a home in the 900 block of Barbara Avenue," fire department Public Information Officer Bob Maitland told the Voice in a written statement. "Fire crews checked the scene for injuries and confirmed there were none."

One home in the 900 block of Barbara Avenue was deemed unsafe to occupy, Maitland added. Power was not impacted by the situation, police said.