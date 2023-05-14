News

The Pakistani couple behind popular eatery Zareen's is writing a cookbook

by Kate Bradshaw / TheSixFifty.com

Uploaded: Sun, May 14, 2023, 8:51 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Someday soon, the culinary secrets to at least some of the delicacies available at the popular Peninsula-based Pakistani restaurant chain Zareen's will be laid bare in the pages of a new cookbook by the couple that founded the restaurant.

Zareen Khan, chef and restaurateur behind Zareen's, is co-authoring a cookbook with her husband, Umair Khan. (Courtesy Mark Tuschman)

Zareen Khan, the chef and restaurateur behind the eatery, is teaming up to write the cookbook with her husband, Umair Khan, who's an author in his own right: He wrote "College Application Hacked" about how to write personal essays for college admission applications. A founding partner of Mentors Fund in Palo Alto, he also teaches entrepreneurship at University of California, Berkeley and is collaborating with a professor there on a textbook about entrepreneurship.

Zareen says she has been collecting recipes for some time and was ready to look for a publisher. Working with an agent, the couple found Sasquatch Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and signed a contract earlier this month.

Umair Khan, co-founder of Zareen's and an entrepreneurship professor at University of California at Berkeley, is co-authoring a cookbook of recipes with his wife, Zareen Khan. Courtesy Mark Tuschman.

The book is more than a year away from publication, they say. It’s expected to focus on the recipes Zareen grew up with in Pakistan and how they evolved after she married and moved to the U.S., working to recreate from memory some of the foods she grew up eating in addition to some of the recipes used in the restaurant.

"It will also have some recipes for people who are new and want to experiment with Pakistani food," Zareen adds.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

They're planning to include the recipe for their Memoni samosa, which helped the restaurant receive Michelin Guide recognition, Umair says.

Below is an excerpt he shared describing the samosa:

"To those of us who grew up on this snack, the Samosa belongs among the great triangular concepts of human civilization, right alongside the Pythagorean Theorem and the Love Triangle. The Memoni variant of this labor of love starts with minced meat, spices, green chilies, and herbs slow-cooked for hours. A mound of this filling is wrapped in a delicate phyllo sari, fried to crackling perfection, and, finally, its bronzed skin is rouged with a sprinkle of chaat masala. We who first met this snack as toddlers, know that a Samosa must be savored hot. With our first crunch escape wisps of aromatic steam around our mouth and nose, and we smell once again the foods of our childhood.

May we always savor all three sides of a great Samosa: taste, texture, and nostalgia."

As Umair sees it, the couple has three goals with their cookbook. First, every cookbook should provide instructions on how to prepare the recipes it contains.

A recipe for the samosas served at Zareen's is expected to be included in Zareen and Umair Khan's upcoming cookbook. Courtesy Zareen Khan.

"Our first aim is to share our knowledge," he says. "The whole point is to make authentic recipes accessible."

The second goal is for the book to be a thing of joy. "It should be something treasured and lovely to read and see," he says. "Really, that's the way we would share our passion for Pakistani food."

Third, he says, they want to promote a mission of women's empowerment. Zareen's inspiring personal story as an entrepreneur, South Asian immigrant and mother of three is part of the message, he says.

"She's honestly knocked it out of the park," he says.

They're also hoping to also incorporate recipes and stories about food from other remarkable immigrant women in the U.S. in various fields and are planning to donate proceeds from the cookbook sales to charities that support women's empowerment, he adds.

"I want to give back and make somebody else's dream come true," Zareen says.

She's hoping to use recipes that aren't too complicated and are straightforward to follow, and that use as few ingredients as possible “without compromising on quality," she says.

They're working this summer to wrap up much of the writing and get the recipes to a test kitchen to refine, Umair says.

"It really is for everyone to enjoy: We never intended it to be just for Pakistanis," Umair adds.

Zareen's has locations in Palo Alto, Mountain View and Redwood City. Instagram: @zareensrestaurant.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Kate Bradshaw
   
Kate Bradshaw reports food news and feature stories all over the Peninsula, from south of San Francisco to north of San José. Since she began working with Embarcadero Media in 2015, she's reported on everything from Menlo Park's City Hall politics to Mountain View's education system. She has won awards from the California News Publishers Association for her coverage of local government, elections and land use reporting. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

The Pakistani couple behind popular eatery Zareen's is writing a cookbook

by Kate Bradshaw / TheSixFifty.com

Uploaded: Sun, May 14, 2023, 8:51 am

Someday soon, the culinary secrets to at least some of the delicacies available at the popular Peninsula-based Pakistani restaurant chain Zareen's will be laid bare in the pages of a new cookbook by the couple that founded the restaurant.

Zareen Khan, the chef and restaurateur behind the eatery, is teaming up to write the cookbook with her husband, Umair Khan, who's an author in his own right: He wrote "College Application Hacked" about how to write personal essays for college admission applications. A founding partner of Mentors Fund in Palo Alto, he also teaches entrepreneurship at University of California, Berkeley and is collaborating with a professor there on a textbook about entrepreneurship.

Zareen says she has been collecting recipes for some time and was ready to look for a publisher. Working with an agent, the couple found Sasquatch Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and signed a contract earlier this month.

The book is more than a year away from publication, they say. It’s expected to focus on the recipes Zareen grew up with in Pakistan and how they evolved after she married and moved to the U.S., working to recreate from memory some of the foods she grew up eating in addition to some of the recipes used in the restaurant.

"It will also have some recipes for people who are new and want to experiment with Pakistani food," Zareen adds.

They're planning to include the recipe for their Memoni samosa, which helped the restaurant receive Michelin Guide recognition, Umair says.

Below is an excerpt he shared describing the samosa:

"To those of us who grew up on this snack, the Samosa belongs among the great triangular concepts of human civilization, right alongside the Pythagorean Theorem and the Love Triangle. The Memoni variant of this labor of love starts with minced meat, spices, green chilies, and herbs slow-cooked for hours. A mound of this filling is wrapped in a delicate phyllo sari, fried to crackling perfection, and, finally, its bronzed skin is rouged with a sprinkle of chaat masala. We who first met this snack as toddlers, know that a Samosa must be savored hot. With our first crunch escape wisps of aromatic steam around our mouth and nose, and we smell once again the foods of our childhood.

May we always savor all three sides of a great Samosa: taste, texture, and nostalgia."

As Umair sees it, the couple has three goals with their cookbook. First, every cookbook should provide instructions on how to prepare the recipes it contains.

"Our first aim is to share our knowledge," he says. "The whole point is to make authentic recipes accessible."

The second goal is for the book to be a thing of joy. "It should be something treasured and lovely to read and see," he says. "Really, that's the way we would share our passion for Pakistani food."

Third, he says, they want to promote a mission of women's empowerment. Zareen's inspiring personal story as an entrepreneur, South Asian immigrant and mother of three is part of the message, he says.

"She's honestly knocked it out of the park," he says.

They're also hoping to also incorporate recipes and stories about food from other remarkable immigrant women in the U.S. in various fields and are planning to donate proceeds from the cookbook sales to charities that support women's empowerment, he adds.

"I want to give back and make somebody else's dream come true," Zareen says.

She's hoping to use recipes that aren't too complicated and are straightforward to follow, and that use as few ingredients as possible “without compromising on quality," she says.

They're working this summer to wrap up much of the writing and get the recipes to a test kitchen to refine, Umair says.

"It really is for everyone to enjoy: We never intended it to be just for Pakistanis," Umair adds.

Zareen's has locations in Palo Alto, Mountain View and Redwood City. Instagram: @zareensrestaurant.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.