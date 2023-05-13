News

65-year-old woman dies in crash on U.S. 101 Saturday

Nissan Rogue veers, hitting two barriers and crashing into a tree

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, May 13, 2023, 3:28 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

A 65-year-old Sunnyvale woman is dead in the wake of a fatal crash that occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View Saturday around 6:45 a.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

California Highway Patrol logo. Courtesy CHP.

Two right lanes of U.S. 101 were closed as officers investigated the crash and re-opened around 10:15 a.m.

The woman's white sports utility vehicle crashed at the Ellis Street overcrossing, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

"The information is preliminary, but it appears that a white Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on U.S. 101 at the Ellis overcrossing when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the vehicle," Montiel said.

"The vehicle veered to the right, hit the barrier, bounced back onto the freeway, hit the center divide, then flew back across the freeway and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder," Montiel said.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

Medics were transporting the driver to the hospital when she died, Montiel said.

The CHP is looking for witnesses to aid in the investigation, Montiel said. Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened is asked to call the CHP at 650-779-2700, the officer said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

65-year-old woman dies in crash on U.S. 101 Saturday

Nissan Rogue veers, hitting two barriers and crashing into a tree

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, May 13, 2023, 3:28 pm

A 65-year-old Sunnyvale woman is dead in the wake of a fatal crash that occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View Saturday around 6:45 a.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Two right lanes of U.S. 101 were closed as officers investigated the crash and re-opened around 10:15 a.m.

The woman's white sports utility vehicle crashed at the Ellis Street overcrossing, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

"The information is preliminary, but it appears that a white Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on U.S. 101 at the Ellis overcrossing when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the vehicle," Montiel said.

"The vehicle veered to the right, hit the barrier, bounced back onto the freeway, hit the center divide, then flew back across the freeway and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder," Montiel said.

Medics were transporting the driver to the hospital when she died, Montiel said.

The CHP is looking for witnesses to aid in the investigation, Montiel said. Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened is asked to call the CHP at 650-779-2700, the officer said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.