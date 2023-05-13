65-year-old woman dies in crash on U.S. 101 Saturday

A 65-year-old Sunnyvale woman is dead in the wake of a fatal crash that occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View Saturday around 6:45 a.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Two right lanes of U.S. 101 were closed as officers investigated the crash and re-opened around 10:15 a.m.

The woman's white sports utility vehicle crashed at the Ellis Street overcrossing, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

"The information is preliminary, but it appears that a white Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on U.S. 101 at the Ellis overcrossing when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the vehicle," Montiel said.

"The vehicle veered to the right, hit the barrier, bounced back onto the freeway, hit the center divide, then flew back across the freeway and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder," Montiel said.