News

Three men arrested in oxycodone drug bust in Mountain View

A tip about drug sales led police to investigate for two months

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 12, 2023, 6:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Three men were arrested in Mountain View on May 11 for allegedly selling oxycodone following a monthslong police investigation.

File photo.

Mountain View Police Department's crime suppression unit began investigating in March after receiving a tip about people selling oxycodone. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified one primary suspect, an 18-year-old Hayward man, who was arrested on Charleston Avenue on May 11. Detectives worked with Mountain View's Crime Against Persons Unit and the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team to make the arrest, police said in a statement.

The man attempted to run away during the arrest, but was detained by officers.

"Follow-up investigation on scene of the arrest resulted in the discovery of a large amount of oxycodone pills and several thousand dollars in cash," police said.

Two other men, both San Jose residents ages 21 and 23, were in the car that the 18-year-old was driving when he was arrested, and were also found to be in possession of oxycodone pills and cash, police said.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

"In total, more than 300 oxycodone pills were recovered," according to police.

The three men were booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and selling or transporting a controlled substance. The 23-year-old man was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for a firearms violation from a neighboring agency, police said.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Three men arrested in oxycodone drug bust in Mountain View

A tip about drug sales led police to investigate for two months

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 12, 2023, 6:15 pm

Three men were arrested in Mountain View on May 11 for allegedly selling oxycodone following a monthslong police investigation.

Mountain View Police Department's crime suppression unit began investigating in March after receiving a tip about people selling oxycodone. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified one primary suspect, an 18-year-old Hayward man, who was arrested on Charleston Avenue on May 11. Detectives worked with Mountain View's Crime Against Persons Unit and the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team to make the arrest, police said in a statement.

The man attempted to run away during the arrest, but was detained by officers.

"Follow-up investigation on scene of the arrest resulted in the discovery of a large amount of oxycodone pills and several thousand dollars in cash," police said.

Two other men, both San Jose residents ages 21 and 23, were in the car that the 18-year-old was driving when he was arrested, and were also found to be in possession of oxycodone pills and cash, police said.

"In total, more than 300 oxycodone pills were recovered," according to police.

The three men were booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and selling or transporting a controlled substance. The 23-year-old man was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for a firearms violation from a neighboring agency, police said.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.