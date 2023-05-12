Three men arrested in oxycodone drug bust in Mountain View

Three men were arrested in Mountain View on May 11 for allegedly selling oxycodone following a monthslong police investigation.

Mountain View Police Department's crime suppression unit began investigating in March after receiving a tip about people selling oxycodone. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified one primary suspect, an 18-year-old Hayward man, who was arrested on Charleston Avenue on May 11. Detectives worked with Mountain View's Crime Against Persons Unit and the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team to make the arrest, police said in a statement.

The man attempted to run away during the arrest, but was detained by officers.

"Follow-up investigation on scene of the arrest resulted in the discovery of a large amount of oxycodone pills and several thousand dollars in cash," police said.

Two other men, both San Jose residents ages 21 and 23, were in the car that the 18-year-old was driving when he was arrested, and were also found to be in possession of oxycodone pills and cash, police said.