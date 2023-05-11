Community briefs: Los Altos Educational Foundation festival, CalColor Academy celebrates 10 years and Mountain View hosts summer fun events

“Get ready to be amazed and inspired by the incredible talent of our young artists at the CalColor Academy 10 years Anniversary Artshow” the art school said in a statement. “This is a once-in-a-decade event that you don't want to miss. Witness the creative energy and expression of our students as they showcase their artwork in a stunning display of colors, shapes, and textures.”

Those interested in attending can RSVP for free here. The event will be held beginning May 13 at 9 a.m. to May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center, located at 5001 Great America Parkway in Santa Clara.

CalColor Academy’s Mountain View studio, located at 612 San Antonio Rd., offers art classes for kids and teens near Mountain View, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Sunnyvale and Los Altos, according to the company’s website. The art school also has locations in Cupertino, Fremont, San Jose and Newark, plus plans to open a Belmont location this summer.

Mountain View to host series of family-friendly outdoor events

The city of Mountain View is hosting a series of “fun, healthy and energetic events” to get everyone in the summer spirit as the weather finally starts to warm up.

Here’s what’s coming up in the next few weeks:

Spring Park Pop-Up at Cuesta Park: Wednesday, May 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Join us in celebrating old-fashioned fun in your local park with lawn games, music, a bubble show and face painting,” the city said.

KidStock on Civic Center Plaza: Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon

“The annual children’s festival is back with a performance by ANDY Z and the Andyland, free caricatures, crafts and more,” the city said, adding that Right At School is sponsoring this event.

Head here for the full series schedule and performances.

Senior Center Resource Fair at the Senior Center: Tuesday, May 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Senior Resource Fair provides the community with available resources for the aging demographic, including 29 local senior service providers, workshops, blood pressure checks and more,” the city said, adding that the event is free to attend.

Spring Park Pop-Up at Pyramid Park: Wednesday, May 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the city’s Spring Park Pop-Up happening earlier in the month, don’t fret: there’s another one happening in Pyramid Park on May 24. Just like the Cuesta Park event, the city said attendees can expect lawn games, music, a bubble show and face painting.

Opening day of recreation swim at Eagle Pool: Saturday, May 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Bring your bathing suit and towel for the opening of Rec Swim!” the city said, adding that a full schedule can be found here.

Spring Park Pop-Up at Rengstorff Park: Wednesday, May 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city will also host a Spring Park Pop-Up at Rengstorff Park with all the kid-favorite activities: lawn games, music, bubbles and face painting.

Concerts on the Plaza at Civic Center Plaza: Friday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“This series is kicking off with SUPER DIAMOND, a Neil Diamond tribute band guaranteed to light up your dancing shoes,” the city said, adding that the full series schedule and performances can be found here.