1996 cold case of missing Palo Alto woman resurfaces: Authorities search Redwood City property

FBI crime scene investigators, along with local law enforcement, on Wednesday, May 10, were searching the backyard of a Redwood City home for evidence in connection to the 1996 disappearance of a Palo Alto woman.
The Belmont Police Department and other local agencies closed off Stulsaft Park to the public in addition to the home on the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard. It's unclear how the park and the home are connected.
Ylva Hagner went missing on Monday, Oct. 14, 1996, and was reported missing to the Palo Alto police two days later by friends, according to a Palo Alto Weekly report. Hagner was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance.
According to multiple missing person reports, Hagner lived in Palo Alto and attended Stanford University. According to her family, Hagner had been stalked by a male acquaintance before her disappearance, a missing person report said. She worked as a business-marketing manager for a German-American software company called iXOS.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, crime scene investigators could be seen bringing out multiple shovels and tools into the backyard of the Farm Hill home. The FBI told this news organization it is providing forensic support with its evidence response team.
According to county records, Thomas Pressburger owns the deed to the Farm Hill property where investigators were digging on Wednesday. According to the IEEE Database and the Nasa website, Pressburger works in the Robust Software Engineering area at NASA Ames Research Center.
According to an SFGate article from 1997, Pressburger was Hagner's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Police have not named Pressburger as a suspect in the case.
Farm Hill Neighborhood Association President Johanna Rasmussen said the people who have lived in the home had lived there since Hagner's disappearance and are not active members of the association.
Stulsaft Park, also cordoned off by authorities, is one of the most popular parks in the neighborhood and frequently hosts events, including an Easter egg hunt, where children search the park grounds, Rasmussen said.
Multiple agencies — including San Mateo County District Attorney's Office and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department — are assisting in the investigation. The Redwood City Police Department is providing traffic assistance.
It is unclear what sparked the renewed interest into Hagner's case.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as available.
