1996 cold case of missing Palo Alto woman resurfaces: Authorities search Redwood City property

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Crime scene investigators search for evidence at a home in the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard in Redwood City on May 10, 2023. Photo by Avery Luke. Crime scene investigators search for evidence at a home in the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard in Redwood City on May 10, 2023. Photo by Avery Luke. Crime scene investigators search for evidence at a home in the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard in Redwood City on May 10, 2023. Photo by Avery Luke. Previous Next

FBI crime scene investigators, along with local law enforcement, on Wednesday, May 10, were searching the backyard of a Redwood City home for evidence in connection to the 1996 disappearance of a Palo Alto woman.

The Belmont Police Department and other local agencies closed off Stulsaft Park to the public in addition to the home on the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard. It's unclear how the park and the home are connected.

Ylva Hagner went missing on Monday, Oct. 14, 1996, and was reported missing to the Palo Alto police two days later by friends, according to a Palo Alto Weekly report. Hagner was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance.

According to multiple missing person reports, Hagner lived in Palo Alto and attended Stanford University. According to her family, Hagner had been stalked by a male acquaintance before her disappearance, a missing person report said. She worked as a business-marketing manager for a German-American software company called iXOS.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, crime scene investigators could be seen bringing out multiple shovels and tools into the backyard of the Farm Hill home. The FBI told this news organization it is providing forensic support with its evidence response team.