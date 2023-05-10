Weekend temperatures to reach 80s, 90s in some parts of Bay Area

Above normal temperatures are coming to the Bay Area this weekend as the region gets closer to summer, according to the National Weather Service.

Near the coast and bay highs are expected to be in the 70s, while inland areas of the north bay, east bay and south bay are forecast to reach the 80s and perhaps the 90s.

That's 10 to 15 degrees above normal for inland areas, but not out of the ordinary, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.

"It is a nice little warmup," Miller said. "We'll definitely feel it."

That's because it has been so cool and rainy this past winter and spring.