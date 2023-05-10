News

Weekend temperatures to reach 80s, 90s in some parts of Bay Area

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, May 10, 2023, 10:09 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Families escape from the 90-degree heat at Rinconada Pool in Palo Alto on July 10, 2018. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Above normal temperatures are coming to the Bay Area this weekend as the region gets closer to summer, according to the National Weather Service.

Near the coast and bay highs are expected to be in the 70s, while inland areas of the north bay, east bay and south bay are forecast to reach the 80s and perhaps the 90s.

That's 10 to 15 degrees above normal for inland areas, but not out of the ordinary, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.

"It is a nice little warmup," Miller said. "We'll definitely feel it."

That's because it has been so cool and rainy this past winter and spring.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

Weather officials said the risk to people from the heat is minor Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 12-14. Saturday will be the warmest day and temperatures on Monday, May 15, will start to cool down, Miller said.

Noon highs Saturday may hit 90 in Concord and King City. Palo Alto's forecasted to see a high near 83. At noon Saturday, temperatures may reach 89 in Livermore and 88 in San Jose.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Weekend temperatures to reach 80s, 90s in some parts of Bay Area

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, May 10, 2023, 10:09 am

Above normal temperatures are coming to the Bay Area this weekend as the region gets closer to summer, according to the National Weather Service.

Near the coast and bay highs are expected to be in the 70s, while inland areas of the north bay, east bay and south bay are forecast to reach the 80s and perhaps the 90s.

That's 10 to 15 degrees above normal for inland areas, but not out of the ordinary, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.

"It is a nice little warmup," Miller said. "We'll definitely feel it."

That's because it has been so cool and rainy this past winter and spring.

Weather officials said the risk to people from the heat is minor Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 12-14. Saturday will be the warmest day and temperatures on Monday, May 15, will start to cool down, Miller said.

Noon highs Saturday may hit 90 in Concord and King City. Palo Alto's forecasted to see a high near 83. At noon Saturday, temperatures may reach 89 in Livermore and 88 in San Jose.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.