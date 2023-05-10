Mountain View City Council supports outdoor dining changes, including expanded opportunities for live music on Castro Street

Then when the pandemic hit in 2020, the city shut down a few blocks of Castro Street to vehicular traffic and established the popular Castro StrEATs program, which allowed restaurants to spill out further into the street, instead of being confined to parking spaces.

While outdoor dining is largely associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, longtime Mountain View residents will remember that the city has actually had a Sidewalk Cafe Program on the books since 2000. The program allowed downtown businesses to operate outdoors in the sidewalk areas and parking stalls along Castro Street. Prior to the pandemic, there were 27 operating sidewalk cafés within parking spaces and five others operating on sidewalk areas only, according to a city staff report.

“The new Outdoor Patio Program includes design standards and guidelines that are simple, unobtrusive and convey the look and feel of an attractive and vibrant area across the three blocks of the Castro pedestrian mall, and throughout the greater downtown area,” said city Transportation Planner Aruna Bodduna at the May 9 meeting.

As Mountain View prepares to transform Castro Street into a permanent pedestrian mall in the coming years, the city is beginning to implement changes that streamline outdoor dining downtown and expand opportunities for community favorites like live entertainment.

“People ask me all the time, how were we able to keep Castro closed, and evolved to this program we have today?” Kamei said before seconding the motion to approve the new program. “And I say that it was a joint partnership with the community, our residents, our city council, our staff and our Chamber to make it successful.”

The council enthusiastically supported the creation of the new Outdoor Patio Program, passing it unanimously. Council member Ellen Kamei noted that while other cities have done away with pandemic-induced street closures, Mountain View is making moves to make the pedestrian mall permanent.

As long as buskers aren’t obstructing sidewalks or “causing any other problems,” Cameron said, “there’s no specific regulation that says that they cannot operate within the public right of way portion of the Castro ped mall.”

“The key item that does regulate what happens in the public right of way is the city does have a requirement that there be no amplified music,” Cameron said. “Therefore, if somebody, a busker, did set up shop and have amplified music that was very loud, they would be basically asked to stopped.”

After members of the public and council brought up concerns about how the new rules would impact busking, Cameron clarified that the Outdoor Patio Program rules don’t apply to what’s happening outside of the patio license areas in the public right of way. That means that busking won’t be impacted by the new standards.

The space for live entertainment within an outdoor patio can’t exceed 50 square feet. Entertainers are not permitted on sidewalks, can’t use amplified sound, and are restricted to the hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Live entertainment (is allowed) as an ancillary use,” explained Public Works Director Dawn Cameron at the May 9 meeting. “It would have to be part of (a business’s) application when applying for the patio license.”

While live entertainment is already permitted on private property in the Downtown Precise Plan, under the new Outdoor Patio Program, it would also be permitted within the “B” and “C” areas, as shown in the graphic above.

The new standards include rules around furniture that businesses use in their outdoor patio operations: Furnishings must be freestanding, can’t be permanently installed and must be easy to move in the case of street cleaning or special events. Patio spaces must also be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, providing an accessible path and seating. Structures and platforms aren’t permitted, and neither are floor coverings, but businesses can continue to use umbrellas.

But with this temporary program set to sunset next year, city staff recommended that the council adopt the new Outdoor Patio Program to create a consistent set of standards for businesses using the pedestrian mall for their operations. The program also establishes the specific parts of the sidewalk and street that businesses can operate in, as seen in the graphic below.

“This program was a temporary solution to keep businesses operational during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not include design requirements,” the staff report said. “Many restaurants utilized existing or easily obtained furnishings and equipment to quickly meet outdoor dining demands.”

Mountain View City Council supports outdoor dining changes, including expanded opportunities for live music on Castro Street