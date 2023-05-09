Woman dies, 3 police officers sent to hospital after exposure to mysterious chemical odor

A woman in her 50s died and three police officers were hospitalized after they were exposed to an unknown chemical substance emanating from her car in Palo Alto on Friday, May 5, a police spokesperson said.

A passerby called 911 and reported a woman was on the ground and in medical distress at the Shell gas station, located at 3601 El Camino Real, on Friday at 7:59 p.m., police Lt. Con Maloney said Monday, May 8. Arriving officers began emergency medical treatment and the woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Her white Acura SUV contained several bottles of an unknown substance. A strong chemical odor emanated from the vehicle, Maloney said. Three police officers who were exposed to the strong chemical smell were also taken to the hospital.

"Our officers are all fine now and were released from the hospital later Friday evening. The woman unfortunately died at the hospital," Maloney said.

Police don't currently know the woman's city of residence. The case remains under investigation. Police haven't yet identified the chemical substance. As of Tuesday afternoon, May 9, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office was working to identify the woman and said her name wasn't available for public release.