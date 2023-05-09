Police: Masseur allegedly sexually assaulted woman at upscale Palo Alto day spa

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at LaBelle Day Spa and Salon in Palo Alto's Town and Country Village shopping center was arrested last week in Gilroy, police said Monday, May 8.
The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted during a massage appointment by a masseur on April 15 at LaBelle Day Spa & Salon, located at 855 El Camino Real, according to a police press release.
Police identified the suspect as Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno, 58, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on May 2.
He was taken into custody on May 4 at his Gilroy home in the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
The salon fired the Moreno upon learning of the investigation, according to police.
"We were made aware of the arrest today (May 8) by the Palo Alto Police Department. We take these accusations with the utmost seriousness and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation," LaBelle Day Spa & Salon said in a statement to this news organization. "The safety and well-being of our clients and staff are our top priority and will always be. We will continue to work as a unified team to provide our best for our clients, our staff, and our community."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
