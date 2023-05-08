Police: Five people shot in Redwood City on Sunday morning

The Redwood City Police Department is searching for a man they said shot five people, including a 16-year-old boy, on Sunday morning, May 7.

The five people were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. May 7, at the 400 block of Redwood Avenue in the Palm Park neighborhood. Redwood City police said in a news release that a man walked up to the five people, which included four adults and one teen, and opened fire while the group was sitting on the sidewalk. According to police, he used a 9 mm handgun.

The shooter has not been arrested, and police do not yet have a good description of the suspect, according to a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. James Schneider at 650-780-7607.