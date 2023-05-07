Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who died recently include:

JoAnn Lois Schmidt, 84, a Palo Alto resident, accomplished pianist and teacher who worked at the French American School of Silicon Valley as well as various schools in the Palo Alto school district, and was known for her compassion and ability to make those around her feel valued, died on April 21; Anastasia Rutenberg, 79, a Woodside resident and horse enthusiast who operated Anastasia's Coin Laundry with her husband for 30 years and volunteered her time in the auxiliary for Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and the Sequoia Hospital board, died on April 19; JoAnn Fonda, 87, a longtime Mountain View resident and avid volunteer who served for many years as a "Roadrunner," driving elderly patients to doctor’s appointments, and served over 30 years at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation and El Camino Hospital, where she continued to volunteer right up to her death by calling and checking in on those who live alone through the hospital's Tele-care Service, died on March 30; Rich Hlava, 89, a Palo Alto resident who served in the Naval Academy as an officer with the Pacific Fleet before launching his life-long love affair with computers, which ultimately brought him out West where he started and sold two companies, died on Dec. 30.

