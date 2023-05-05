News

Looking to find a deal? Citywide garage sale returns this weekend

Mountain View's annual event is scheduled for May 6-7

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2023, 4:51 pm
Shoppers check out a rack of clothing for sale during Mountain View's 2022 citywide garage sale. Courtesy city of Mountain View.

Mountain View's annual citywide garage sale is returning this weekend, with over 150 addresses signed up to participate.

The event is a longtime tradition in the city, though it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekend offers an opportunity for residents to sell items they're looking to part with, while giving the rest of the community a chance to score deals on a wide variety of items.

The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Sellers signed up to participate ahead of time and the city of Mountain View has compiled a map of all the sale sites, with an attached spreadsheet listing the types of items being sold at each location. Some sales will run both days, while others will operate on either Saturday or Sunday.

For more information about the event, visit MountainView.gov/GarageSale.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

