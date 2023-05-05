Looking to find a deal? Citywide garage sale returns this weekend

Mountain View's annual citywide garage sale is returning this weekend, with over 150 addresses signed up to participate.

The event is a longtime tradition in the city, though it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekend offers an opportunity for residents to sell items they're looking to part with, while giving the rest of the community a chance to score deals on a wide variety of items.

The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Sellers signed up to participate ahead of time and the city of Mountain View has compiled a map of all the sale sites, with an attached spreadsheet listing the types of items being sold at each location. Some sales will run both days, while others will operate on either Saturday or Sunday.

For more information about the event, visit MountainView.gov/GarageSale.

