Community invited to Los Altos schools festival this weekend

Celebration scheduled for Sunday, May 7

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Children and families celebrate at a community festival the Los Altos School District hosted in 2012. Courtesy Brian Orlov Photography.

The Los Altos School District and Los Altos Educational Foundation are hosting a joint community festival on Sunday, May 7, at Covington Elementary School.

The event is in celebration of the educational foundation's 40th anniversary, as well as to recognize Los Altos schools that were named California Distinguished Schools. Six out of seven Los Altos elementary schools earned the distinguished school award this year. The seventh was named a distinguished school in 2020.

The educational foundation is a nonprofit run by parent volunteers that raises money for the school district. Their goal for the current school year is $2.8 million.

The festival is open to the public and will include games, face painting, a paper airplane challenge and other activities. There will also be food trucks with food available for purchase. The Los Altos Art Docents, Living Classroom program and Los Altos History Museum will also have projects for all ages.

The festival is scheduled to run from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Covington blacktop and play area, 205 Covington Road, Los Altos.

For more information, visit laefonline.org/festival.

