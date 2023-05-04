News

State parks in Sierra to open later due to record snowpack

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News

Uploaded: Thu, May 4, 2023, 1:46 pm 0
Snow runoff on May 1, 2023 near the California Department of Water Resources snow survey site at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento. Photo by Kenneth James/California Department of Water Resources via Bay City News.

The state's historic snowpack has forced the California Department of Parks and Recreation to issue a travel advisory pushing back the opening date of a half dozen campgrounds in the Tahoe area.

Donner Memorial State Park is still covered in snow, with ponding after snowmelt. Originally, scheduled to open on May 26, the opening of one or more loops may be delayed. Staff will reassess it within the next two weeks.

At Emerald Bay State Park, Eagle Point Campground still has significant snowdrifts and a large melt pond in the road. Originally scheduled to open on June 8, reservations now start on June 16.

At Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park, there's currently three to six feet of snow in the campground and many areas are inaccessible for staff, including facilities and water valves. Originally scheduled to open for Memorial Day weekend, the park is now scheduled to open for reservations June 14.

At Grover Hot Springs State Park there are sparse snowdrifts, some ponding of standing water, and workers are repairing the water system. Campground reservations will start June 2.

The campground at Plumas-Eureka State Park has more snow than any of the Sierra campgrounds. Officials said there is still unassessed damage under snow. Originally scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, it's now scheduled to open June 16.

Tahoe State Recreation Area is still under several feet of snow, with water system repairs scheduled. Originally opening on Memorial Day weekend, the area is now scheduled to open June 16.

The state said in a statement these openings could be further delayed if additional damage or conditions warrant. If conditions improve, camping may reopen sooner on a first-come, first-serve basis.

