State parks in Sierra to open later due to record snowpack

The state's historic snowpack has forced the California Department of Parks and Recreation to issue a travel advisory pushing back the opening date of a half dozen campgrounds in the Tahoe area.

Donner Memorial State Park is still covered in snow, with ponding after snowmelt. Originally, scheduled to open on May 26, the opening of one or more loops may be delayed. Staff will reassess it within the next two weeks.

At Emerald Bay State Park, Eagle Point Campground still has significant snowdrifts and a large melt pond in the road. Originally scheduled to open on June 8, reservations now start on June 16.

At Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park, there's currently three to six feet of snow in the campground and many areas are inaccessible for staff, including facilities and water valves. Originally scheduled to open for Memorial Day weekend, the park is now scheduled to open for reservations June 14.

At Grover Hot Springs State Park there are sparse snowdrifts, some ponding of standing water, and workers are repairing the water system. Campground reservations will start June 2.