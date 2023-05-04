Man arrested in Mountain View after allegedly peering into vehicles, stealing wallet from car

A man was arrested in Mountain View over the weekend for allegedly prowling and stealing a wallet from a car.

On April 29 just before 9 p.m., police received reports from a resident on the 300 block of Dana Street that a man was pulling on the door handles of parked cars. Mountain View officers found a suspect who matched a general description provided by the resident.

"Unfortunately, at the time, the reporting party was not able to confirm if (the suspect) was the same man they had seen trying car doors," police said in a statement. "Officers did confirm (he) was in possession of drug paraphernalia, so he was cited and released."

Several hours later, police received a report from another concerned resident who said they witnessed a person peering into vehicles in the 100 block of North Whisman Road. Officers responded and found the same person from earlier in the area. This time, police arrested the 23-year-old man on suspicion of prowling.

While the suspect was in the process of getting booked, "a Mountain View resident called to tell dispatchers they had discovered that their wallet had been stolen from an unlocked car in the downtown area," near where officers had detained the man.