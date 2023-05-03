Santa Clara County to hold at least 2 annual gun buyback events

Santa Clara County will hold multiple gun buyback events annually in an effort to take firearms out of the hands of residents who no longer want them.

The county Board of Supervisors gave approval Tuesday for the Sheriff's Office and district attorney to host a minimum of two events each year in an effort to increase the numbers of guns turned in.

A buyback event in the city of Milpitas in 2022 yielded over 400 guns.

The move by the board will also bolster an existing gun relinquishment program that allows residents to surrender a gun at any time at a Sheriff's Office station by offering $50 gift cards as an incentive. The program has received over 500 guns over the last five years, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The proposal approved Tuesday was co-authored by Supervisors Cindy Chavez and Otto Lee.