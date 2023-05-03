Community briefs: Reducing the stigma around youth mental health, AAPI Heritage Month and rally for veterans

El Camino Health to host virtual youth mental health event
El Camino Health wants to empower the community to talk about youth mental health.
On May 9, mental health experts are coming together for the free, virtual event to talk about everything from ways to support LGBTQ youth, to reducing cultural stigmas around mental health, to helping adolescents who struggle with substance use disorders. Hosted by El Camino Health and the ASPIRE Consortium, the event will take place virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“As the world becomes increasingly complex, young people are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to their mental health,” said Dr. Jennifer Zumarraga, child and adolescent psychologist at El Camino Health’s Scrivner Center for Mental Health and Addiction Services, in a statement. “It’s more important than ever for parents to be their child’s advocates, providing support, understanding, and guidance. Together, we can create a brighter future where all young people have the resources and support they need to thrive.”
Recordings from the event will be available for those who register for the event, the statement added, and Spanish captioning will also be available. The event was made possible by a gift from the Thomas and Donna Whitney Education Foundation. Register here.
Local elected officials come together to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and elected officials invite the community to come celebrate the achievements of a local community group this weekend.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and the City of Mountain View are hosting the event on May 6 to honor the founders of Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI), an organization founded 50 years ago that provides health and wellness services to marginalized and ethnic communities in Santa Clara County. The celebration will be held at the Mountain View Senior Center, and admission is free and includes lunch. Event organizers are asking those interested in attending to RSVP here, as capacity is limited.
Simitian will be joined by Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks, Council member Ellen Kamei, and AACI President Sarita Kohli. The Senior Center is located at 266 Escuela Avenue.
Rally honoring veterans to make a stop in Mountain View on May 5
Dallas-based nonprofit Carry The Load will be in Mountain View on May 5 as part of the organization's annual Memorial May Awareness Campaign.
Carry The Load raises money to assist military veterans, first responders and their families, and puts on a National Relay that spans 48 states and includes 85 separate rallies.
“On Friday, May 5, Carry The Load will be walking through Mountain View as a part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember our fallen military and first responders,” an organization statement said.
Those interested in joining the walk will meet at the Mountain View Police Department at noon.
"We have seen firsthand the powerful impact Carry The Load has had on service members and families of those who have lost loved ones,” said Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL, in the statement. “Our volunteers tell us that participating in Carry The Load has given them a deeper connection to those who serve and a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made for our freedom."
The organization said that people of all ages are invited to attend a rally at a location near them. Those interested can register here. The organization’s goal is to raise $2.5 million across the country this year.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.