Community briefs: Reducing the stigma around youth mental health, AAPI Heritage Month and rally for veterans

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and elected officials invite the community to come celebrate the achievements of a local community group this weekend.

Recordings from the event will be available for those who register for the event, the statement added, and Spanish captioning will also be available. The event was made possible by a gift from the Thomas and Donna Whitney Education Foundation. Register here .

“As the world becomes increasingly complex, young people are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to their mental health,” said Dr. Jennifer Zumarraga, child and adolescent psychologist at El Camino Health’s Scrivner Center for Mental Health and Addiction Services, in a statement. “It’s more important than ever for parents to be their child’s advocates, providing support, understanding, and guidance. Together, we can create a brighter future where all young people have the resources and support they need to thrive.”

On May 9, mental health experts are coming together for the free, virtual event to talk about everything from ways to support LGBTQ youth, to reducing cultural stigmas around mental health, to helping adolescents who struggle with substance use disorders. Hosted by El Camino Health and the ASPIRE Consortium, the event will take place virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“On Friday, May 5, Carry The Load will be walking through Mountain View as a part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember our fallen military and first responders,” an organization statement said.

Dallas-based nonprofit Carry The Load will be in Mountain View on May 5 as part of the organization's annual Memorial May Awareness Campaign.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and the City of Mountain View are hosting the event on May 6 to honor the founders of Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI) , an organization founded 50 years ago that provides health and wellness services to marginalized and ethnic communities in Santa Clara County. The celebration will be held at the Mountain View Senior Center, and admission is free and includes lunch. Event organizers are asking those interested in attending to RSVP here , as capacity is limited.

The organization said that people of all ages are invited to attend a rally at a location near them. Those interested can register here . The organization’s goal is to raise $2.5 million across the country this year.

"We have seen firsthand the powerful impact Carry The Load has had on service members and families of those who have lost loved ones,” said Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL, in the statement. “Our volunteers tell us that participating in Carry The Load has given them a deeper connection to those who serve and a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made for our freedom."

Community briefs: Reducing the stigma around youth mental health, AAPI Heritage Month and rally for veterans