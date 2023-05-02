News

Residential fire on Whitney Drive in Mountain View extinguished with no injuries

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. on May 1 in an unoccupied apartment home

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, May 2, 2023, 12:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A fire that broke out in a multi-family residence on Whitney Drive on May 1, 2023 caused no injuries. Courtesy Caroline White.

A fire that broke out in a multifamily residence on Whitney Drive caused no injuries and was determined to be accidental, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on May 1 at 7:50 p.m. reporting smoke coming from an apartment on the 2400 block of Whitney Drive. Fire units arrived on scene five minutes later to find smoke coming from the bathroom of an apartment that was undergoing renovation, according to a fire department statement. No one was inside when the fire broke out, and the occupant of the adjacent apartment left the building before firefighters arrived on scene.

“Firefighters found flames behind the drywall in the bathroom and initiated a fire attack with water lines pre-connected to the fire engine,” the statement said. “Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to other apartments in the building.” Fire crews confirmed there was no fire extension into the rest of the building.

Traffic was closed in both directions on Whitney Drive while fire units and equipment were on the scene, the statement said. The fire was determined to be accidentally caused by a plumbing mishap and resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damages. Fire Department Public Information Officer Bob Maitland told the Voice that the road was reopened by 8:27 p.m., and the scene was cleared ten minutes later.

“The fire was extinguished with no injuries,” according to the fire department. “The neighbor in the adjacent apartment was allowed to return to their home.”

A fire that broke out on Whitney Drive in Mountain View on May 1, 2023 was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Residential fire on Whitney Drive in Mountain View extinguished with no injuries

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. on May 1 in an unoccupied apartment home

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, May 2, 2023, 12:22 pm

A fire that broke out in a multifamily residence on Whitney Drive caused no injuries and was determined to be accidental, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on May 1 at 7:50 p.m. reporting smoke coming from an apartment on the 2400 block of Whitney Drive. Fire units arrived on scene five minutes later to find smoke coming from the bathroom of an apartment that was undergoing renovation, according to a fire department statement. No one was inside when the fire broke out, and the occupant of the adjacent apartment left the building before firefighters arrived on scene.

“Firefighters found flames behind the drywall in the bathroom and initiated a fire attack with water lines pre-connected to the fire engine,” the statement said. “Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to other apartments in the building.” Fire crews confirmed there was no fire extension into the rest of the building.

Traffic was closed in both directions on Whitney Drive while fire units and equipment were on the scene, the statement said. The fire was determined to be accidentally caused by a plumbing mishap and resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damages. Fire Department Public Information Officer Bob Maitland told the Voice that the road was reopened by 8:27 p.m., and the scene was cleared ten minutes later.

“The fire was extinguished with no injuries,” according to the fire department. “The neighbor in the adjacent apartment was allowed to return to their home.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.