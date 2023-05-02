Residential fire on Whitney Drive in Mountain View extinguished with no injuries

A fire that broke out in a multifamily residence on Whitney Drive caused no injuries and was determined to be accidental, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on May 1 at 7:50 p.m. reporting smoke coming from an apartment on the 2400 block of Whitney Drive. Fire units arrived on scene five minutes later to find smoke coming from the bathroom of an apartment that was undergoing renovation, according to a fire department statement. No one was inside when the fire broke out, and the occupant of the adjacent apartment left the building before firefighters arrived on scene.

“Firefighters found flames behind the drywall in the bathroom and initiated a fire attack with water lines pre-connected to the fire engine,” the statement said. “Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to other apartments in the building.” Fire crews confirmed there was no fire extension into the rest of the building.

Traffic was closed in both directions on Whitney Drive while fire units and equipment were on the scene, the statement said. The fire was determined to be accidentally caused by a plumbing mishap and resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damages. Fire Department Public Information Officer Bob Maitland told the Voice that the road was reopened by 8:27 p.m., and the scene was cleared ten minutes later.

“The fire was extinguished with no injuries,” according to the fire department. “The neighbor in the adjacent apartment was allowed to return to their home.”