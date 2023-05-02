Latest statewide snow survey shows plenty of snow still in Sierra Nevada

The state's latest snowpack measurements are in and the results won't shock anyone who spent the winter in storm-wracked California — there's still a huge amount of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

The California Department of Water Resources released its snow survey data Monday, May 1, after conducting a manual measurement at Phillips Station in El Dorado County and compiling information from its network of 130 snow sensors throughout the state.

The manual measurement shows 59 inches of snow with a snow-water equivalent of 30 inches, which is 241% of average for Phillips Station on May 1, according to DWR.

The sensors show the statewide snowpack's snow-water equivalent at 49.2 inches, or 254% of average for this date.

"The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water still contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR's water supply run-off forecast," DWR officials said in a news release Monday.