Where is Mountain View's housing element at compared to other local cities?

As of May 1, none of Santa Clara County's 15 cities' plans received the green light from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

The majority of Santa Clara County's cities have had their housing elements rejected by the state, but Mountain View is among the few that are still awaiting a decision. City staff submitted the document to the state on April 26, and will likely hear back within two months.

Santa Clara County jurisdictions were each required to submit their housing elements by Jan. 31 this year, though some began submitting as early as last July. But every city that rushed to meet that January deadline has had its housing plans sent back to the drawing board by HCD.

But this cycle, the stakes are higher: Cities without state-approved housing elements face consequences which include being ineligible for state grants. It also opens the door to so-called builder's remedy, something Mountain View is already facing . Builder’s remedy allows developers to bypass a city’s zoning laws if that city doesn't have a compliant housing element.

Every eight years, all cities in California are required to submit a housing element to HCD that proves how the city will meet ambitious housing targets set by the state.

"This is much more challenging than it ever has been," said City Council member Lucas Ramirez when council adopted the draft element on April 11. "This cycle is just orders of magnitude more difficult."

Out of the 109 jurisdictions that make up the Bay Area’s nine counties, only 17 have passed compliant housing elements as of May 1, and none of them are in Santa Clara County. Redwood City in San Mateo County is the only Peninsula city to have received housing element approval from the state.

Mountain View City Council adopted the city's housing element draft on April 11 and staff submitted it to HCD on April 26. The state typically takes about two months to review the document before rejecting or accepting it, which means Mountain View likely won't receive a decision until the end of June.

Where is Mountain View's housing element at compared to other local cities?

As of May 1, not one jurisdiction in Santa Clara County has a compliant housing element