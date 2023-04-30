News

Police arrest 24-year-old man in Rengstorff Park stabbing Saturday night

Stabbing occurred during fight in parking lot

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 30, 2023, 9:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police arrested a 24-year-old man they believe stabbed someone late Saturday night, April 29.

Handcuffs. Courtesy PhotoSpin.

Police responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing near the barbecue pits at Rengstorff Park.

Officers found a 23-year-old man from Mountain View suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as was still at the scene when officers arrived and was detained.

Investigators said a fight broke out in the parking lot and that at some point during the altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed at least once by the suspect.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The 24-year-old man was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police arrest 24-year-old man in Rengstorff Park stabbing Saturday night

Stabbing occurred during fight in parking lot

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 30, 2023, 9:36 pm

Mountain View police arrested a 24-year-old man they believe stabbed someone late Saturday night, April 29.

Police responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing near the barbecue pits at Rengstorff Park.

Officers found a 23-year-old man from Mountain View suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as was still at the scene when officers arrived and was detained.

Investigators said a fight broke out in the parking lot and that at some point during the altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed at least once by the suspect.

The 24-year-old man was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.