Foothill-De Anza names four finalists to be next chancellor

Judy Miner is slated to retire later this year

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 29, 2023, 5:58 pm 0
The exterior of the Foothill-De Anza Community College District office in Los Altos Hills. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District's board of trustees announced four finalists to be the district's next chancellor, with the candidates slated to participate in open forums at Foothill College next week.

Longtime leader Judy Miner is retiring on Sept. 1 after 35 years in the district and eight years as chancellor. The board has named Farouk Dey, Lee Lambert, Richard Storti and Rowena Tomaneng as her potential successors.

Dey is currently the vice provost of integrative learning and life design at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He previously served as a dean at Stanford.

Lambert is chancellor of Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, a post he has held for nearly a decade.

Storti is the executive vice chancellor of administrative services for the San Mateo Community College District.

Tomaneng is the president of San José City College. Earlier in her career, she taught at Foothill and De Anza, and held leadership positions at De Anza.

The finalists were chosen after a national search and the Foothill-De Anza board plans to make a decision in June, according to a press release from the district.

As part of a censure he received last month, Trustee Gilbert Wong has been instructed by his colleagues to recuse himself from the process of picking a new chancellor. The board voted 4-1, with Wong dissenting, to censure him after finding probable cause that he subjected De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes to "unlawful harassment and discrimination on the basis of race or color" in a December meeting. The board also determined that Wong improperly divulged information to Holmes about the chancellor search process.

In an email that Holmes sent to Wong after the Dec. 9 meeting, he said that he had been considering whether he would be a "viable candidate" for the chancellor position. Holmes did not respond to a request for comment before this news organization's press deadline.

Forum schedule

The four finalists are each scheduled to visit next week to participate in additional interviews and a public forum. The forums will be held in the district board room, located in building D700 on Foothill's campus, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills. The forum schedule is:

• 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1: Lee Lambert

• 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2: Farouk Dey

• 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3: Rowena Tomaneng

• 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4: Richard Storti

The district also plans to make the forums available via Zoom and post recording afterwards. For more information about the candidates and forums, visit fhda.edu/chancellorsearch/finalists.html.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

