Joan Baez turns art upside down at Kepler's

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Perspective can be an important part of paintings and drawings, but what about a total change of perspective? After turning the establishment on its head for years with her music, writing and other forms of activism, Joan Baez has taken on a unique approach with some of her most recent art.

Musician, author, activist and artist Joan Baez shares her new book "Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings" on April 28 at Kepler's Books. Archive photo.

In her new book "Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings," published April 4, Baez employs a pretty big shift from the traditional approach to beginning a work of art: she starts all her drawings upside down, according to her publisher's website.

This freeing process inspired Baez to create loose, whimsical, mostly black-and-white sketches that in the book are paired with musings and quips on relationships, politics and more. Though at first, these drawings may not seem to have a lot in common with the detailed, realistic paintings that she's better known for as an artist, Baez's energy shines through in all her art.

She discusses "Am I Pretty When I Fly?" at Kepler's Books on April 28. Though the in-person event sold out shortly after it was announced, Kepler's offers a virtual option to catch her appearance, as well as a waitlist for the in-person event.

April 28, 7 p.m. at Kepler's Books, 1010 El Camino Real #100, Menlo Park and virtually. Tickets are $45 for virtual and $60 for in person (waitlisted); both virtual and in person tickets include a copy of "Am I Pretty When I Fly?" For more information, visit keplers.org.

Heather Zimmerman
