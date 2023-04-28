Community briefs: Youth philanthropy program, Shoreline at Mountain View speaker series and VTA seeks public input

Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation seeks applicants for E3 Youth Philanthropy Program

The Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation is calling all rising 10th and 11th graders who are interested in learning more about philanthropy to consider applying for the organization’s E3 Youth Philanthropy Program.

E3 stands for “educate, engage, empower,” and the annual program selects a cohort of students who get to meet local leaders, conduct service projects, make grants and learn how to drive a cause, a program flier said. Applications are open to those who are residents of or attend school in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills or Mountain View. Students must be entering 10th or 11th grade. Those selected will meet twice a month as a group on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., August through May.

The deadline for program applications is April 30. More information and a link to apply can be found on the Foundation’s website. Any questions can be directed to E3 Program Director IdaRose Sylvester at [email protected]

Shoreline at Mountain View celebrates 40th anniversary with speaker series on sustainability

In celebration of the park’s 40th anniversary, Shoreline at Mountain View will host a speaker’s series on sustainability, with the first event slated for this weekend.

The event series will feature “a unique roster of educational events designed to highlight the area's landfill legacy, birds/wildlife, climate adaptations, and its historic past which informs its vision for the future,” a city statement said.