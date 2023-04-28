Community briefs: Youth philanthropy program, Shoreline at Mountain View speaker series and VTA seeks public input

Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation seeks applicants for E3 Youth Philanthropy Program
The Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation is calling all rising 10th and 11th graders who are interested in learning more about philanthropy to consider applying for the organization’s E3 Youth Philanthropy Program.
E3 stands for “educate, engage, empower,” and the annual program selects a cohort of students who get to meet local leaders, conduct service projects, make grants and learn how to drive a cause, a program flier said. Applications are open to those who are residents of or attend school in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills or Mountain View. Students must be entering 10th or 11th grade. Those selected will meet twice a month as a group on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., August through May.
The deadline for program applications is April 30. More information and a link to apply can be found on the Foundation’s website. Any questions can be directed to E3 Program Director IdaRose Sylvester at [email protected]
Shoreline at Mountain View celebrates 40th anniversary with speaker series on sustainability
In celebration of the park’s 40th anniversary, Shoreline at Mountain View will host a speaker’s series on sustainability, with the first event slated for this weekend.
The event series will feature “a unique roster of educational events designed to highlight the area's landfill legacy, birds/wildlife, climate adaptations, and its historic past which informs its vision for the future,” a city statement said.
The speaker series is free and recommended for ages 9 and up. The first talk will be held this Sunday, April 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and is titled “Shoreline’s Landfill: A Mountain View ‘Refuse to Resource’ Legacy.” The event will be held at Michaels at Shoreline, located at 2960 N. Shoreline Blvd. Pre-register here.
For details about the speaker series lineup, visit the Shoreline at Mountain View webpage.
Valley Transportation Authority seeks community input on future of Santa Clara County transit
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) wants to hear from the public about how money should be prioritized as VTA plans for the future of transit in Santa Clara County.
The Valley Transportation Plan 2050 survey is currently live in three languages – English, Spanish and Vietnamese – and closes on Sunday, April 30.
The Valley Transportation Plan 2050 “will help to shape transportation investments for land use, transit, highway, local streets, bicycle, and pedestrians,” a statement said. “Give us your input on how we should make these investments!”
VTA is also hosting a series of “Ask VTA” webinars, with the next one slated for May 1 at 6 p.m.
“Ask VTA has been developed to provide an opportunity for the public to have a deeper discussion about the projects and programs that VTA delivers for the residents of Santa Clara County,” VTA’s website states. “This facilitated virtual question-and-answer session between VTA subject matter experts and the public will provide a space for conversation about transit, transportation, and other VTA programs.”
