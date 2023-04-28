Arts briefs: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 'The SpongeBob Musical,' Gamble's Spring Garden Tour

This weekend, catch a country and bluegrass band at The Guild, "The SpongeBob Musical" in Palo Alto and and Gamble Garden's Spring Tour.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

The honkytonk authenticity of this country and bluegrass band can't be overstated. Led by Marty Stuart on guitar and mandolin, their sound draws on the guitar-heavy twang, thudding bass, and sometimes mournful vocals and harmonies of old-school country music — all underscored by the warble of steel guitar. Stuart was already a bonafide on the country scene when he teamed up in 2002 with a trio of artists who became the Fabulous Superlatives. Though the lineup has seen a few changes since then, Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives have recorded over half a dozen albums, with the band's newest release, "Altitude," due out May 19.

April 29, 8 p.m. at The Guild, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets are $50. guildtheatre.com.

The SpongeBob Musical