Google cuts 350 affordable units from North Bayshore project in Mountain View

Projects like Google’s that fall within the city’s North Bayshore Precise Plan are required to make between 15% to 20% of their units affordable. Per the precise plan, projects have the option to dedicate land to the city to accommodate the 15% requirement, rather than build those units themselves.

Ever since the project was first introduced in early 2021 , Google has touted a vision to reserve 20% of the plan’s proposed housing for low- and moderate-income residents. Out of the 7,000 units that are expected to come out of the North Bayshore Master Plan, Google set a target for 1,400 of those homes to be affordable.

But from Mayor Alison Hicks’ perspective, the change Google made to its Mountain View project pales in comparison to what other cities are contending with – in some cases, Google has delayed or even backed out of entire projects.

Google recently cut the number of affordable homes it will build in Mountain View’s North Bayshore neighborhood by 25%, amounting to 350 fewer units than the tech company pledged in past iterations of the plan.

In Google’s most recent version of the project plans – which were submitted to the city in mid-March and made available to the public earlier this month – the company remained committed to dedicating land to the city to meet the 15% affordable housing obligation. But absent from the new plan is any mention of the 350 inclusionary units.

In addition to the land dedication, in every iteration of the Master Plan released between September 2021 to December 2022 , the tech company said it intended to go above and beyond the minimum requirement by dispersing 350 affordable homes throughout its own market rate buildings, which are referred to as inclusionary units.

“I do like the city having more control over how that (housing) turns out, because we work closely with residents of the city,” Hicks said.

That’s exactly what Google chose to do: The plan was for the company to give nearly 7 acres of land to the city, which would then be responsible for building 1,050 affordable units – exactly 15% of the 7,000 total units expected to come out of the project.

In a draft environmental impact report released late last year, projections showed that the North Bayshore Master Plan would generate 1,471 additional elementary and middle school students, and 700 high school students. After Google cut the number of affordable units the North Bayshore plan will deliver, the projected number of new students was adjusted down to 1,321 additional elementary and middle school students, and 607 high school students in the final environmental impact report .

A change in affordable housing commitments does have huge implications for how Google's North Bayshore Master Plan will impact student enrollment in Mountain View public schools, with the reduction in lower-income units reducing the expected number of children who would reside in North Bayshore. School officials have pressed the city and Google to provide more resources -- whether money or land -- to ensure they have the space and resources for an enrollment spike.

The change will not impact the city’s recently passed housing element. According to the approved draft that was recently submitted to the state, city staff conservatively did not include the 350 inclusionary units when estimating how many affordable homes will come online in the next eight year cycle “because they are not required to meet the 15% minimum requirement,” the draft states.

According to Mountain View officials, “It is the city’s understanding that Google couldn’t make the numbers work given all the other commitments in the project, which means it is affecting economic feasibility.”

A Google spokesperson confirmed that those units were removed from the proposal and will instead be market rate units, amounting to a 25% reduction in affordable homes coming out of the project. The spokesperson attributed the change to the current environment, but declined to elaborate on what that means.

“Mountain View is experiencing far less of an impact than many cities that Google has been working with," she said.

She also pointed to other Google projects that have been cut more drastically. In the city of Kirkland, Washington, a Seattle suburb, Google was set to buy a chunk of land and become “the tech centerpiece in the city’s development plan,” GeekWire reported – only for that vision to crumble when Google abruptly pulled out of the project in late January.

“Of course I’d rather have the inclusionary units, but I think we have to recognize at the same time that we’ll probably be delivering about 7,000 housing units in North Bayshore, and Google is dedicating sites (to the city) for hundreds of affordable housing units that we really need,” Hicks said.

The final environmental impact report isn’t slated to come back to the Mountain View City Council until June, so council members haven’t had a chance to dive into the changes as a group. For her part, Mayor Hicks said the economic downturn is having a clear impact on development.

“Affordable units that have two to three bedrooms can generate more students because one has to have a larger household to qualify for the larger units,” said city Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright. “Therefore, when the number of affordable units were reduced, the number of students generated were reduced.”

Google cuts 350 affordable units from North Bayshore project in Mountain View

Mayor says city is experiencing 'far less' of Google's pull-back than other cities