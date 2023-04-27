News

Bay Area under Spare the Air alert Thursday due to smog

Light winds, high temperatures expected to create unhealthy air quality

by Bay City News Service

A car drives down East Bayshore Road between Highway 101 and the Adobe Creek Loop Trail in Palo Alto on Jan. 25, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday, April 27, because of elevated levels of smog expected in the region.

The alert is the first issued in 2023 by the air district for smog, otherwise known as ozone. Light winds and temperatures expected in the 80s for most of the Bay Area are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy air quality.

Smog can cause throat irritation and chest pain and is considered particularly harmful for children, seniors and people with respiratory and heart conditions. On Spare the Air days, people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

"As temperatures heat up and our roadways become increasingly crowded, air quality is expected to be unhealthy," air district executive officer Philip Fine said in a statement. "This Spare the Air highlights the need to reduce cars on our roadways and find alternatives to driving alone such as taking transit, working remotely, walking or biking."

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air app for iPhone or Android or connecting with Facebook or Twitter.

