AG Bonta calls for dismissal of lawsuit challenging state's data privacy law for children

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a brief on Friday, April 21, asking a federal district court judge to strike down a lawsuit challenging the state's law requiring social media companies to prioritize the privacy and safety of data collected from minors.

Assembly Bill 2733, authored by Assembly member Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, was signed into law last year and regulates companies that provide "an online service, product or feature likely to be accessed by children."

The law is modeled on the United Kingdom's Age Appropriate Design Code, which requires that businesses provide privacy protection to children by default. It also prohibits businesses from using a child's data or information for any other reason besides the purpose for which it was collected.

While the law isn't set to go into effect until July 1, 2024, the industry group NetChoice — representing a group of companies that include Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Amazon — filed a lawsuit arguing that it violates the First Amendment via the government controlling online speech.

"AB 2273 undermines children's privacy by forcing sites, regardless of how secure they are, to track and store information identifying which users are children," NetChoice argues on its website about the lawsuit. "Child predators and hackers will be drawn to less secure sites as goldmines for children's sensitive data."