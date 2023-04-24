Photo story: Mountain View's annual Earth Day celebration offers something for all ages

Participants register for the Earth Day Celebration at the Mountain View Community Center in Mountain View on April 22, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Bubbles floated up into the warm, spring air on Saturday as young children scurried between booths at the Mountain View Community Center, where the city’s annual Earth Day celebration was held over the weekend.
From kid-friendly activities like stone painting and sustainability-inspired scrabble, to electric vehicle test driving for the adults, the April 22 celebration offered something fun for everyone. Residents also got the chance to interact with local community organizations that are working to make Mountain View more sustainable, and learn how everyone can do their part to fight climate change.
Here are the highlights from this year’s event, themed “Building Our Brighter Future.”
Earth Day Celebration attendees check out an electric vehicle at the Mountain View Community Center in Mountain View on April 22, 2023; Sulema Hernandez, left, and Carlos Garcia, right, enjoy the festivities at the Earth Day Celebration at the Mountain View Community Center in Mountain View on April 22, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.
Luis Aguilar, back left, and Emmanuel Liotsakis, back center, of Sparkl Reusables, help participants compost and save Sparkl reusable containers at the Earth Day Celebration at Mountain View Community Center; Paulina Binsfeld gives a presentation about biodiversity. Photos by Lizzy Myers.
Scrabble letters read "Recycle" at the at the Earth Day Celebration at the Mountain View Community Center; Jason Ino, back right, of Recology South Bay, speaks about composting and Waste Zero at the at the Earth Day Celebration on April 22, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.
Rob Kleinschmidt works on a bike at the Silicon Valley Bicycle Exchange booth at the Earth Day Celebration at the Mountain View Community Center in Mountain View on April 22, 2023; Monica Melendez, right, gives Yahira, left, a free Covid test at the Earth Day Celebration at Mountain View Community Center in Mountain View on April 22, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.
Sally enjoys the festivities at the Earth Day Celebration on April 22, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View.
