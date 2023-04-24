Photo story: Mountain View's annual Earth Day celebration offers something for all ages

Bubbles floated up into the warm, spring air on Saturday as young children scurried between booths at the Mountain View Community Center, where the city’s annual Earth Day celebration was held over the weekend.

From kid-friendly activities like stone painting and sustainability-inspired scrabble, to electric vehicle test driving for the adults, the April 22 celebration offered something fun for everyone. Residents also got the chance to interact with local community organizations that are working to make Mountain View more sustainable, and learn how everyone can do their part to fight climate change.

Here are the highlights from this year’s event, themed “Building Our Brighter Future.”