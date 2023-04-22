Woman killed, teenager severely injured in wrong-way crash on Interstate 280

A woman has died and a 14-year-old boy has been severely injured after a motorist drove north on the southbound lanes of Interstate 280 Saturday into oncoming traffic, allegedly crashing into a black BMV, which contained the woman and boy, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Redwood City branch.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Interstate 280 south, just south of State Route 92. The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and the boy who had suffered major injuries as a result of the crash was taken to Stanford Health Care. According to the CHP, the collision occurred when a white Ford sedan, driving northbound on the southbound lanes, struck a black BMW in the No. 4 lane.

The driver of the white Ford was arrested and taken to Stanford with minor injuries. It is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, CHP said.

Following the incident, lane Nos. 3, 4 and 5 are closed and expected to remain so until approximately 6 p.m. Lanes Nos. 1 and 2 are open, but traffic is heavy. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes.