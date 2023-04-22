Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement agencies all over the state on Saturday, April 22, will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The nearest location to Mountain View is at the Palo Alto VA police services, 3801 Miranda Ave., Palo Alto.

Drug takeback events are a safe way for people to dispose of old or unwanted, unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medication that can cause harm if it ends up in waterways or in the hands of others.

The DEA is going one step further and touting the drug takeback events as a way to prevent opioid misuse, addiction and overdoses.

The agency has been addressing the country's opioid crisis through enforcement but also outreach, such as the DEA's "One Pill Can Kill" campaign to combat fentanyl and through drug takeback days.