Santa Clara County launches campaign encouraging routine childhood vaccinations

Santa Clara County launched a campaign to encourage parents and caregivers to have their children vaccinated after rates of immunization dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's Public Health Department plans to make information available about the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccination at community events through June, with materials available in Spanish, Vietnamese and other languages.

The county also plans to train staff at local schools and non-profit organizations about vaccination requirements to attend public school and how to discuss vaccine hesitancy with parents.

The "Vaccines are another part of growing up" campaign comes in response to greater numbers of kindergarteners in Santa Clara County falling behind on their routine vaccinations for illnesses like polio, chicken pox and measles.

Roughly 350 kindergarteners in the county were overdue for their routine vaccinations during the 2019-2020 school year, but that has ballooned to roughly 440 during the 2021-2022 school year, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.