Community briefs: Test drive an EV on Earth Day, see what Shoreline Lake has to offer and meet your local county supervisor

Shoreline Lake in Mountain View announced last week that full public lake access has been restored, just in time for spring.

A valid driver’s license is required for those who want to get behind the wheel, the city added. Head here to register for the free lunch, raffle drawings and the electric vehicle test-drive.

“Due to high demand, the ever-popular ‘EV Ride & Drive’ is back to give attendees the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle,” the city said in a statement . “Experts will be on hand to answer questions on everything from available EV models and battery range, to charging processes and financial incentives. The event provides a brand-neutral, no-pressure environment to learn about the future of transportation.”

This year’s event is themed, “Building Our Brighter Future,” and will kick off at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the Mountain View Community Center, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. The celebration will feature electric vehicle test-drives and ride-alongs; plant-based food (and a free lunch for the first 250 attendees); sustainability presentations; interactive, family-friendly outdoor activities; and community booths run by local organizations.

The city of Mountain View invites the community to come celebrate our home planet this Saturday at the annual Earth Day Celebration.

Santa Clara County District 5 Supervisor Joe Simitian invites the community to come chat with him about the local issues they care most about.

For more information, about the lake and all it has to offer, go to shorelinelake.com

The city’s restoration project also included dock replacement and erosion work. Visitors can now enjoy a variety of activities during the week, including pedal-boating, vessel launching, private water sports classes and more, according to the statement.

“Visitors can take advantage of all the amenities this wildlife refuge within the heart of Silicon Valley offers,” the statement added.

“All work on the City of Mountain View Lake Improvements Project (is) now completed, resulting in restoration of full weeklong access to the lake, and previously cordoned off areas also being available for public use once more,” an April 17 statement said.

Simitian will be at the Mountain View Farmers’ Market on April 23 from 10 to 11 a.m., and then at the California Ave. Palo Alto Farmers’ Market later that day from noon to 1 p.m. Then on May 4, he’ll head to the Los Altos Farmers’ Market from 5 to 6 p.m.

“Simitian invites community members to stop by to share their thoughts and concerns about local issues, ask questions, learn about County services and more,” Simitian’s office wrote in a statement. “All questions are welcome, and no appointment is required.”

Community briefs: Test drive an EV on Earth Day, see what Shoreline Lake has to offer and meet your local county supervisor