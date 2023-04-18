Peninsula residents take to the street in Mountain View to protest abortion pill ruling

Reproductive rights advocates took to the streets in Mountain View over the weekend to protest a ruling from a U.S. District Judge in Texas earlier this month, which could make the sale of the abortion pill mifepristone illegal in the U.S.

Women’s March called for a national day of action on April 15 in response to the judge’s April 7 ruling, and two Peninsula-based organizations came together to answer the call: Raging Grannies and Mountain View Voices for Peace.

“Grannies are the generation that fought for abortion rights, and what we were fighting for is any kind of legal medical abortion back then,” said Ruth Robertson, a Raging Grannies member who helped organize the Mountain View rally on April 15. “Today, more than 50% of abortions are self-managed now through use of this very safe drug the FDA approved over 20 years ago.”

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling is not a final decision, according to Reuters. It’s a preliminary injunction, meaning it could soon make the sale of the drug illegal while the case proceeds.

Robertson said the protest lasted for about an hour on Saturday and received lots of honks and positive feedback from those passing by. About 20 rally goers gathered on the corner of El Camino Real and Castro Street with an array of colorful signs and messages.