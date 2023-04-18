News

Peninsula residents take to the street in Mountain View to protest abortion pill ruling

The Saturday protest was in response to a national call to action from Women's March

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Peninsula residents protest an anti-abortion pill ruling on April 15 in Mountain View. Courtesy Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto

Reproductive rights advocates took to the streets in Mountain View over the weekend to protest a ruling from a U.S. District Judge in Texas earlier this month, which could make the sale of the abortion pill mifepristone illegal in the U.S.

Women’s March called for a national day of action on April 15 in response to the judge’s April 7 ruling, and two Peninsula-based organizations came together to answer the call: Raging Grannies and Mountain View Voices for Peace.

“Grannies are the generation that fought for abortion rights, and what we were fighting for is any kind of legal medical abortion back then,” said Ruth Robertson, a Raging Grannies member who helped organize the Mountain View rally on April 15. “Today, more than 50% of abortions are self-managed now through use of this very safe drug the FDA approved over 20 years ago.”

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling is not a final decision, according to Reuters. It’s a preliminary injunction, meaning it could soon make the sale of the drug illegal while the case proceeds.

Robertson said the protest lasted for about an hour on Saturday and received lots of honks and positive feedback from those passing by. About 20 rally goers gathered on the corner of El Camino Real and Castro Street with an array of colorful signs and messages.

“As most Americans do, Mountain View residents believe in reproductive justice,” said Robertson. “We know that Mountain View residents are for the most part with us, but our signs were to make them aware, if they’re not, that our rights to bodily autonomy are being infringed on in a major way. Judges telling the FDA what they can and can’t do? It’s ridiculous.”

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View.

Greg David
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I have to say, living within earshot, this was one of the least annoying protests at Castro and ECR in recent history. No bullhorns and very few cars honking in support. Maybe a dozen protestors or so.

