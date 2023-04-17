News

Mountain View police: Man jumps out window to evade officers during home burglary

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Mon, Apr 17, 2023, 1:28 pm
A man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of burglarizing a Mountain View home in the Whisman Station neighborhood while the residents were out of town.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on April 15, dispatchers received calls reporting a burglary in progress at a home on the 300 block of Shelby Drive, according to a Mountain View police statement. The callers said that the residents were out of town but that they could hear noises coming from inside their house.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and called out to anyone inside the home, the statement said.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, jumped out of a window and hopped a fence in an attempt to avoid police, but ended up running into officers stationed around the perimeter and was detained without incident, police said.

Police said that the suspect was in possession of property from inside the home and believe he had entered the house twice on Saturday. Patrol teams found the stolen property and returned it to the homeowner. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of two counts of residential burglary.

"This is a great reminder to those in our community who may be heading out of the area for spring break to find trusted neighbors and let them know to keep an eye out while you are away," police said. "You can stop mail and package deliveries while you are gone, and home security systems can also keep your home safe."

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

