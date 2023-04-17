Mountain View City Council says no to $1.2 million grant opportunity following public opposition

“I am concerned about adding more office space in a city where we already have a horrible jobs-housing imbalance,” said Bruce England, a member of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning, during public comment on April 11.

But the money comes with a catch: Plans funded through the grant are asked to adhere to MTC’s Transit-Oriented Communities Policy, which includes some land use requirements that Mountain View’s Downtown Precise Plan doesn’t currently meet, including a minimum density for new office developments.

Late last year, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) announced that it was opening up applications from local governments for grants of up to $1.2 million to use for planning projects. Since the city is currently in the throes of updating its Downtown Precise Plan , city staff decided to apply.

“The city always will have flexibility,” Shrivastava said. “... If we accepted the grant, we would at least study it as an option. The council could weigh whether this is important, whether it was something they wanted to do, but they would have full flexibility to adopt something entirely different.”

In other words, accepting the money does not mean the city is legally obligated to adopt the grant’s development standards, said Community Development Director Aarti Shrivastava at the April 11 meeting.

“Since the city has not yet conducted the comprehensive outreach or analysis that would confirm these changes, it is possible the City Council could ultimately decide on standards that do not meet those in the MTC Transit-Oriented Communities Policy,” staff wrote in the council report. “... In such an event, the city would forfeit any remaining unspent grant funds but would not be required to repay already spent funds.”

England's apprehension was shared among most of those who spoke at the meeting, and city staff acknowledged some of the public’s concerns around the grant's conditions. The minimum office density requirements “could exacerbate the region’s jobs-housing imbalance,” the council report states.

But some who spoke at the meeting opined that Mountain View’s downtown area, located right next to a busy Caltrain station, is exactly where that kind of density belongs.

“If we have to spend our time during this process analyzing an approach that we don’t believe will ever be approved, then it’s going to distract us from doing what we need to do,” he said. “… Reject this. Let’s do what we planned to do, and make sure that what we get going forward is what we want, not what somebody on the outside wants.”

Environmental Planning Commissioner Bill Cranston echoed Ramirez’s concerns during public comment. He pointed to the major community pushback around the Sobrato project, a 105,000-square-foot, four-story office development, which was reluctantly approved by the council last August. He said the density requirements attached to the grant are in line with projects like Sobrato's.

“Is it OK for us to say, ‘We’re going to take the money’ … knowing full well that we will almost certainly not adopt the development standards prescribed by MTC?” Council member Lucas Ramirez asked.

“I don’t think the availability of a grant should be something that drives requirements,” Matichak said before making the motion. “... I share the concerns with residents about the impact on our historic core, the character of downtown, about more offices. I feel like I want the city to be the one driving this, and tying ourselves to MTC’s requirements doesn’t sit well with me.”

“And if the community shoots it down, it doesn't look like we’re on the hook. … We’ll just give the money back,” Ramos said. “... Getting the money from the grant doesn’t automatically say that the council is going to adopt this policy. And I want to give our community that option to consider the policy.”

“Get the money. Just take it,” said resident Alex Brown. “Use it, do the study, give back whatever you don’t use. … That’s what our lovely planning department is for. They’re good people, they’re smart, they are engaged with the community. Have some faith in the city – $1.2 million is not nothing. That’s a good amount for planning. So take it.”

Mountain View City Council says no to $1.2 million grant opportunity following public opposition