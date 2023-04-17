Mountain View City Council says no to $1.2 million grant opportunity following public opposition

The Mountain View City Council rejected a $1.2 million grant opportunity last week following public outcry over the funding’s fine print.
Late last year, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) announced that it was opening up applications from local governments for grants of up to $1.2 million to use for planning projects. Since the city is currently in the throes of updating its Downtown Precise Plan, city staff decided to apply.
But the money comes with a catch: Plans funded through the grant are asked to adhere to MTC’s Transit-Oriented Communities Policy, which includes some land use requirements that Mountain View’s Downtown Precise Plan doesn’t currently meet, including a minimum density for new office developments.
“I am concerned about adding more office space in a city where we already have a horrible jobs-housing imbalance,” said Bruce England, a member of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning, during public comment on April 11.
For Mountain View's application to be considered, MTC requires a council resolution of support by April 15 – which the council discussed at its April 11 meeting.
England's apprehension was shared among most of those who spoke at the meeting, and city staff acknowledged some of the public’s concerns around the grant's conditions. The minimum office density requirements “could exacerbate the region’s jobs-housing imbalance,” the council report states.
But staff recommended that the city apply for the grant anyway.
“Since the city has not yet conducted the comprehensive outreach or analysis that would confirm these changes, it is possible the City Council could ultimately decide on standards that do not meet those in the MTC Transit-Oriented Communities Policy,” staff wrote in the council report. “... In such an event, the city would forfeit any remaining unspent grant funds but would not be required to repay already spent funds.”
In other words, accepting the money does not mean the city is legally obligated to adopt the grant’s development standards, said Community Development Director Aarti Shrivastava at the April 11 meeting.
“The city always will have flexibility,” Shrivastava said. “... If we accepted the grant, we would at least study it as an option. The council could weigh whether this is important, whether it was something they wanted to do, but they would have full flexibility to adopt something entirely different.”
But some council members questioned whether applying for the grant would be an act of bad faith.
“Is it OK for us to say, ‘We’re going to take the money’ … knowing full well that we will almost certainly not adopt the development standards prescribed by MTC?” Council member Lucas Ramirez asked.
Environmental Planning Commissioner Bill Cranston echoed Ramirez’s concerns during public comment. He pointed to the major community pushback around the Sobrato project, a 105,000-square-foot, four-story office development, which was reluctantly approved by the council last August. He said the density requirements attached to the grant are in line with projects like Sobrato's.
“If we have to spend our time during this process analyzing an approach that we don’t believe will ever be approved, then it’s going to distract us from doing what we need to do,” he said. “… Reject this. Let’s do what we planned to do, and make sure that what we get going forward is what we want, not what somebody on the outside wants.”
But some who spoke at the meeting opined that Mountain View’s downtown area, located right next to a busy Caltrain station, is exactly where that kind of density belongs.
“Downtown is a major transit node,” said resident Alex Zahn. “...Taller buildings, 10-story buildings, belong on major, multi-billion-dollar transit corridors.”
Others aligned with city staff’s perspective, and were less concerned about the grant controlling downtown’s destiny.
“Get the money. Just take it,” said resident Alex Brown. “Use it, do the study, give back whatever you don’t use. … That’s what our lovely planning department is for. They’re good people, they’re smart, they are engaged with the community. Have some faith in the city – $1.2 million is not nothing. That’s a good amount for planning. So take it.”
Council member Emily Ann Ramos agreed with this sentiment, saying that “it’s worth $1.2 million to ask the question.”
“And if the community shoots it down, it doesn't look like we’re on the hook. … We’ll just give the money back,” Ramos said. “... Getting the money from the grant doesn’t automatically say that the council is going to adopt this policy. And I want to give our community that option to consider the policy.”
But Ramos’ perspective didn’t gain majority support. Council member Lisa Matichak made a motion that the city withdraw the grant application to MTC, which the council passed 4-1, with Ramos casting the dissenting vote.
“I don’t think the availability of a grant should be something that drives requirements,” Matichak said before making the motion. “... I share the concerns with residents about the impact on our historic core, the character of downtown, about more offices. I feel like I want the city to be the one driving this, and tying ourselves to MTC’s requirements doesn’t sit well with me.”
Comments
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Mountain View's loss will be another City's gain (another City that might just ignore the MTC rules anyways, Palo Alto got a similar grant 2-years ago). Mountain View opting out of that grant will also mean $1.2M will need to be found by defunding another project ..... more than likely in another neighborhood where most density is being pushed to by Downtown :(
Registered user
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I am concerned that Emily was proposing an action that could have been interpreted as a misappropriation of State funds.
That is possibly a crime under Cal Penal Code 424. All I can say is you cannot take money for a specific purpose from the Fed or State and use it for something else.
This situation is very concerning
Registered user
Rex Manor
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
It looks to me like the grant stipulates higher *density* office development. I believe that's exactly what we want, so there will be more room for housing. Spread-out business parks with one-story office buildings worked great when land was cheap and population was lower. But times have changed and we need to adapt. We need taller buildings now if we are serious about providing housing for the next generation.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
““I am concerned about adding more office space in a city where we already have a horrible jobs-housing imbalance,” said Bruce England, a member of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning, during public comment on April 11.”
Hear! Hear! Thank you Bruce England and other members of the public who spoke out with similar sentiments.
Staff recommended that the city apply for the grant anyway? Because “accepting the money does not mean the city is legally obligated to adopt the grant’s development standards”? Seriously? Such an action would reflect a lack of integrity, I’m glad that CC understands this, it bothers me that staff does not.
“But some who spoke at the meeting opined that Mountain View’s downtown area, located right next to a busy Caltrain station, is exactly where that kind of density belongs.”
Density for RESIDENTIAL is what the public needs. Density for RESIDENTIAL would be fine. But density for more office construction? No. That would only increase the jobs/housing imbalance. Adding more highly paid workers to further drive up the price of housing? No.
“Council member Lisa Matichak made a motion that the city withdraw the grant application to MTC, which the council passed 4-1, with Ramos casting the dissenting vote.”
Kudos to councilwoman Matichak. I’m so disappointed to hear that Emily Ann Ramos cast the only dissenting vote on this.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Sure, I'd be happy to have a conversation about restricting office development in Mountain View, or at least tying it to community benefits. But downtown is the best place for us to put offices. Balance them by rezoning away from offices elsewhere. Balance them by requiring contributions to the affordable housing fund. But throwing away this grant was not a good idea.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
33 minutes ago
Registered user
33 minutes ago
Just understand,
the GRANT was not approved of yet. It was an application for a grant.
And again if the city misused the money in any way, the state would have the city targeted for prosecution and civil action. Costing way more than the $1.2M in question.
That would have been a disaster