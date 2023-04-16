News

Pedestrian dies in Caltrain collision at Churchill Avenue crossing in Palo Alto

Incident under investigation by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 16, 2023, 9:47 pm 0
Updated: Mon, Apr 17, 2023, 10:10 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A person was struck and killed by a train in Palo Alto on Sunday night.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Caltrain in Palo Alto on April 16, 2023. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain Media Relations Manager Tasha Bartholomew said at 8:43 p.m., southbound train 678 struck and killed a person at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing in Palo Alto.

Bartholomew said at 9:19 p.m. that emergency personnel were at the scene and train service was stopped at the incident area.

There are approximately 46 passengers onboard, with no other injuries reported. This is Caltrain's second fatality of the year.

Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent Don Austin told this news organization that the district doesn't have any reason to believe the person who died was affiliated with the school district.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Train 678 was released at 10:22 p.m. Northbound tracks were reopened through the area at 9:48 p.m. with speed restrictions of 20 mph.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau is investigating the fatal incident. The Santa Clara County Coroner-Medical Examiner's Office was working to positively identify the person as of Monday morning, April 17.

Help is available

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.

Read more: How to help those in crisis

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pedestrian dies in Caltrain collision at Churchill Avenue crossing in Palo Alto

Incident under investigation by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 16, 2023, 9:47 pm
Updated: Mon, Apr 17, 2023, 10:10 am

A person was struck and killed by a train in Palo Alto on Sunday night.

Caltrain Media Relations Manager Tasha Bartholomew said at 8:43 p.m., southbound train 678 struck and killed a person at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing in Palo Alto.

Bartholomew said at 9:19 p.m. that emergency personnel were at the scene and train service was stopped at the incident area.

There are approximately 46 passengers onboard, with no other injuries reported. This is Caltrain's second fatality of the year.

Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent Don Austin told this news organization that the district doesn't have any reason to believe the person who died was affiliated with the school district.

Train 678 was released at 10:22 p.m. Northbound tracks were reopened through the area at 9:48 p.m. with speed restrictions of 20 mph.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau is investigating the fatal incident. The Santa Clara County Coroner-Medical Examiner's Office was working to positively identify the person as of Monday morning, April 17.

Help is available

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.

Read more: How to help those in crisis

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.