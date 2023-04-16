Pedestrian dies in Caltrain collision at Churchill Avenue crossing in Palo Alto

A person was struck and killed by a train in Palo Alto on Sunday night.
Caltrain Media Relations Manager Tasha Bartholomew said at 8:43 p.m., southbound train 678 struck and killed a person at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing in Palo Alto.
Bartholomew said at 9:19 p.m. that emergency personnel were at the scene and train service was stopped at the incident area.
There are approximately 46 passengers onboard, with no other injuries reported. This is Caltrain's second fatality of the year.
Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent Don Austin told this news organization that the district doesn't have any reason to believe the person who died was affiliated with the school district.
Train 678 was released at 10:22 p.m. Northbound tracks were reopened through the area at 9:48 p.m. with speed restrictions of 20 mph.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau is investigating the fatal incident. The Santa Clara County Coroner-Medical Examiner's Office was working to positively identify the person as of Monday morning, April 17.
Help is available
Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454.
People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.
Read more: How to help those in crisis
