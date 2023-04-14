Arts briefs: X at The Guild, Harold and Maude on the stage, a Music Zoo in Mountain View

This week in arts briefs, X plays The Guild; Los Altos Stage Company brings beloved cult film to the stage; and Community School of Music and Arts hosts a free family concert.
Concert
X
Groundbreaking L.A. punk band X has always straddled the line between punk and straight-up rock with a guitar-heavy sound that has proven influential throughout the decades. The group has a dozen studio and live albums to its name and after reuniting in the early '00s, has continued to tour. The band plays back to back shows at The Guild. With classic country and rockabilly artist James Intveld.
April 14 and 15, 8 p.m. The Guild, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets start at $43. guildtheatre.com.
Stage
Harold and Maude
Los Altos Stage Company presents a theatrical adaptation of the beloved cult film that launched a thousand goths. The company marks the 50th anniversary of Colin Higgins' memorable tale of the world's quirkiest May-December pairing, when young, death-obsessed Harold meets up with vibrant, life-loving near-octogenarian Maude and all the best kinds of mayhem ensues.
Thursdays-Sundays, plus some Wednesdays through May 7 at 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. Tickets are $20-$40. losaltosstage.org.
Family
Music Zoo
Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) hosts a concert that's especially friendly to young listeners. Pianist and CSMA faculty member Temirzhan Yerzhanov performs music based on fairy tales and children's stories including children's classic "Peter and the Wolf" by Prokofiev. Baritone Daniel Cilli narrates. The performance is part of CSMA's spring concert series.
April 16, 2 p.m. at Tateuchi Hall, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. Admission is free. arts4all.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.