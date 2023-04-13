Arts

Small Press Comics Expo hosts over 30 artists, special guests

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Comics artist Keith Knight. Courtesy Cornell Watson.

Comics fans have a variety of ways to celebrate the art form of comics during the Peninsula Libraries Comic Arts Fest, taking place during April at San Mateo County Libraries. The fest includes drawing workshops and author appearances held at various libraries throughout the month, plus a special one-day Small Press Comics Expo, taking place April 15.

Comics artist John Patrick Green. Courtesy Ellen B. Wright.

There will be over 30 comic artists exhibiting at the Expo, which also offers appearances by special guest artists John Patrick Green, author of such books as "InvestiGators" and "Kitten Construction Company," who shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he started his career, and Keith Knight, award-winning creator of several comic strips such as "The K Chronicles," "The Knight Life" and the single panel, "(th)ink." His work and life are the basis for the comedy series, "Woke" on Hulu.

Knight discusses "The Intersection of Art and Social Justice," looking at how he came to explore social issues through comics and "how cartoons can save the world," according to a description of the event.

April 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Burlingame Community Center, 850 Burlingame Ave., Burlingame. Admission is free. For more information about the Expo or other Comic Arts Fest events, visit smcl.org.

