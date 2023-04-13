Community briefs: Castro Street bikeway, volunteer fair and annual Chamber awards gala

Mountain View seeks community input on Castro Street bike improvements
Mountain View wants to improve bike access on Castro Street, and is looking for residents’ thoughts on the matter.
The city is hosting a Castro Bikeway Feasibility Study community meeting on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the city hall Plaza Conference Room, located at 500 Castro Street.
“The City of Mountain View is considering how to improve bicycle access to Castro Street. Minor parking changes may occur,” said Active Transportation Planner Brandon Whyte in an email. “You are invited to an open house to discuss the future of Castro Street from California Street to El Camino Real.”
For those who can’t attend in person, there’s also a virtual option via Zoom.
“Come to the meeting to learn more, give your opinion, and be heard!” Whyte said.
The Castro Street Bikeway Feasibility Study is part of the council’s goal to improve active transportation in the city. For more information about the study, contact Brandon Whyte at 650-903-6525 or [email protected]
Mountain View’s Volunteer Fair is back
Mountain View’s annual Volunteer Fair is returning for the first time since the pandemic, offering residents the chance to meet with 18 local organizations to learn about what they do and the volunteer opportunities they offer.
The city’s Recreation Division is hosting the event at the Mountain View Community Center, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The fair will showcase available volunteer opportunities for teens and adults in our community and answer questions from interested volunteers,” a city statement said. “Participating organizations are based in Mountain View or directly serve the Mountain View community.”
Attending organizations include the Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC), Community Services Agency, the Day Worker Center of Mountain View and the Palo Alto Humane Society, just to name a few. For a full list of participating organizations, check out the last City Hall Connection newsletter.
Chamber of Commerce invites community to annual awards gala
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce’s 28th annual Celebration of Leaders and ATHENA Awards are just around the corner, and the Chamber invites the community to come out and celebrate.
“This singular evening celebrates the outstanding individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions and service to the community,” the Chamber wrote of the event. “In addition, the nationally recognized ATHENA Leadership Award recognizes outstanding work in assisting women in the attainment of professional excellence and leadership.”
The annual gala will be held May 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, located at 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd. A link to register and buy tickets, plus the full list of this year’s honorees, is available on the Chamber’s website. Those looking to reserve a table can contact Kira Pascoe at [email protected]
