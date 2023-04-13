Community briefs: Castro Street bikeway, volunteer fair and annual Chamber awards gala

“Come to the meeting to learn more, give your opinion, and be heard!” Whyte said.

“The City of Mountain View is considering how to improve bicycle access to Castro Street. Minor parking changes may occur,” said Active Transportation Planner Brandon Whyte in an email. “You are invited to an open house to discuss the future of Castro Street from California Street to El Camino Real.”

Mountain View wants to improve bike access on Castro Street, and is looking for residents’ thoughts on the matter.

The annual gala will be held May 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, located at 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd. A link to register and buy tickets, plus the full list of this year’s honorees, is available on the Chamber’s website . Those looking to reserve a table can contact Kira Pascoe at [email protected]

“This singular evening celebrates the outstanding individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions and service to the community,” the Chamber wrote of the event. “In addition, the nationally recognized ATHENA Leadership Award recognizes outstanding work in assisting women in the attainment of professional excellence and leadership.”

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce’s 28th annual Celebration of Leaders and ATHENA Awards are just around the corner, and the Chamber invites the community to come out and celebrate.

“The fair will showcase available volunteer opportunities for teens and adults in our community and answer questions from interested volunteers,” a city statement said. “Participating organizations are based in Mountain View or directly serve the Mountain View community.”

The city’s Recreation Division is hosting the event at the Mountain View Community Center, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mountain View’s annual Volunteer Fair is returning for the first time since the pandemic, offering residents the chance to meet with 18 local organizations to learn about what they do and the volunteer opportunities they offer.

The Castro Street Bikeway Feasibility Study is part of the council’s goal to improve active transportation in the city. For more information about the study, contact Brandon Whyte at 650-903-6525 or [email protected]

Community briefs: Castro Street bikeway, volunteer fair and annual Chamber awards gala