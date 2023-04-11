Judge rejects Holmes' request to remain free during appeals process

Time is running out for Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted founder and CEO of Theranos, the now-defunct blood-testing company.

In an order late Monday night, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila denied Holmes' motion for bail pending appeal.

The order means that, unless a higher court intervenes, Holmes must surrender to federal prison authorities on April 27 to begin serving an 11-year sentence for wire fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes had sought a temporary reprieve on the theory that numerous evidentiary rulings made by Davila during Holmes' four-month trial in the fall of 2021 would be reversed on appeal.

The bulk of the challenged rulings related to Holmes' false statements to investors regarding whether Theranos' much-touted fingerstick blood-testing technology actually worked.