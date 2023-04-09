News

Local residents who died recently

by staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 9, 2023, 9:09 am 0
Read about local residents who have died recently at mv-voice.com/obituaries.

A list of local residents who died recently:

Angus William "Bill" Gallagher, 94, a Menlo Park resident who worked as a tax counsel at Chevron Chemical Corporation for 24 years, served as president of the Tax Executive Institute and continued to practice law after his retirement, died on March 14; Richard Allen Wray, 79, a Palo Alto native who took over the family's Mountain View business, Shelton Roofing Co. Inc., in 1967 and ran it until recently, died on March 19; Alexandra von der Groeben , 95, a Palo Alto resident who worked her way through the banking industry before pursuing a distinguished real estate career in the Bay Area, died on March 3; Carol Bartlett Little, 86, a former Midpeninsula resident who served as an art docent at the Stanford Museum of Art before co-founding an investment group with fellow women docents to acquire and share art from emerging, contemporary artists, died on Jan. 9; Ralph Rawles Wheeler 88, a Palo Alto resident who as a youth traveled with the Koshares group of Scouts that visited Native American tribes to learn their traditions and later worked at Lockheed developing spaceflight simulations and designing capsules to return photos on film from space, died on March 20.

To read full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/obituaries.

