How can we tackle climate change? 'The Octopus in the Parking Garage' has some ideas

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Climate law scholar Rob Verchick discusses his new book, "The Octopus in the Parking Garage," at Kepler's Books on April 12, 2023. Courtesy Rob Verchick.

Nobody likes looking for parking, but the experience could be way worse — just ask the lost octopus found trapped in the flooded parking garage of a Miami Beach condo complex back in 2016.

The stranded cephalopod inspired the title of Rob Verchick's new book "The Octopus in the Parking Garage," which he will be discussing at Kepler's Books on April 12, a day after its publication. Verchick is featured in conversation with Kepler's journalist-in-residence Angie Coiro.

Verchick is a climate law scholar who teaches at Loyola University in New Orleans and designed climate resilience policies for the Obama administration.

As the title might suggest, "The Octopus in the Parking Garage" explores how the effects of climate change are already at our doorsteps, but it also aims to "empower readers to face the climate crisis," according to Verchick's website, and emphasizes how we can adapt. In fact, several news reports noted that the lost octopus was transported back to the ocean in a bucket filled with seawater, showing that with a little creative thinking, a happy conclusion isn't out of the question.

Rob Verchick speaks April 12, 7 p.m. at Kepler's Books, 1010 El Camino Real #100, Menlo Park. Tickets are $12-$35. Masks are required. For more information, visit keplers.org.

Heather Zimmerman
