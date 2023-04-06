Arts

Singer-songwriter Michael Martinez brings ballads, pop to The Village

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Bay Area-based singer-songwriter Michael Martinez kicks off a series of spring events and music at The Village at San Antonio Center with a show April 6 at the center's Hetch Hetchy Park.

Singer-songwriter Michael Martinez performs April 6 at The Village at San Antonio Center. Courtesy Michael Martinez.

Martinez pens and performs thoughtful ballads and bright, buoyant pop tunes — many of his original songs draw on personal experiences.

Martinez was born and raised in San Francisco. After graduating from Boston's Berklee College of Music, he moved back to the west coast, first taking up residence in Los Angeles, where he wrote with a variety of artists and began work on his debut EP, "anxious." The EP is due out in June.

He moved back to the Bay Area, and performs regularly at clubs throughout San Francisco, according to his press materials.

He has also brought his talents to the stage in two recent shows: "For the Record: Bratpack” and originated four roles in the new rock musical “Coming Soon."

Martinez is also part of Lonely Parrots, a new folk duo that he formed with Max Embers, who has competed on the shows "American Idol" and "Songland."

Michael Martinez performs April 6, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Village at San Antonio Center, 645 San Antonio Road, Mountain View. Admission is free. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman

